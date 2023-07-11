Will One Piece Gear 5 outshine Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct? 

One Piece anime fans are in for a bit of a treat in the coming episodes as Luffy’s Gear 5, which was one of the most anticipated reveals for the anime this year, is finally getting its premiere episode. Hence, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise as to why the fanbase is taking to social media to voice their excitement regarding the upcoming reveal.

This has also gotten many to wonder if the reveal will be able to match what Dragon Ball Super was able to deliver with Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation. The moment was one of the most iconic in the series, with many in the community even going as far as to say that it was able to top Goku’s very first Super Saiyan transformation during his encounter with Frieza on Namek.

Therefore, with the kind of hype that Gear 5 was able to make in recent months, it’s not all that surprising why One Piece fans want Luffy’s transformation to outshine that of Goku’s.

Why is One Piece Gear 5 potentially a much bigger deal than Ultra Instinct?

When looking at the effect that both of these transformations will have on the anime’s narrative, there are many who feel that atleast when it comes to the story Luffy’s Gear 5 is a much bigger deal. The transformation is what turns the plot on its head and reveals Luffy’s Devil Fruit’s true nature.

An Ultrainstinct transformation was something the Dragon Ball Super anime had been touching on for many episodes, making Goku’s final transformation inevitable. The anime handled it superbly as well, and the final fight with Jiren is considered by many to be one of the best episodes in the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

However, when it comes to Gear 5, it was not exactly something that the series was touching upon previously. The true nature of his Devil Fruit was revealed in just some chapters with the plot moving on to finally allowing him to transform and beat Kaido. For the One Piece narrative, Gear 5 is a turning point and it changes a lot of ways fans have perceived Luffy’s powers until the point. Hence, it does not come as much of a surprise why many consider this transformation to be much more impactful than Ultra Instinct.

Gear 5’s upcoming reveal has started a community war between One Piece and Dragon Ball fans

CJ🌓 @CJDLuffy Kish 🇭🇹 @yvngplank I hate how OP fans keep trying to compare the gear 5 transformation to SSJ Goku. It’s not the same, it will never be the same, no amount of incredible animation or lore and foreshadowing will compare to Goku’s first time transforming as a Super Saiyan I hate how OP fans keep trying to compare the gear 5 transformation to SSJ Goku. It’s not the same, it will never be the same, no amount of incredible animation or lore and foreshadowing will compare to Goku’s first time transforming as a Super Saiyan DB fans are so insecure about Gear 5 twitter.com/yvngplank/stat… DB fans are so insecure about Gear 5 twitter.com/yvngplank/stat… https://t.co/D1PT7Gtxm6

mendmyheart @mendmyheartt @yvngplank wow goku got mad and got a transformation blah blah it’s not like thats a common thing in anime (though tbf dbz did it first and other anime followed) but gear 5 luffy is the only person to have a transformation that fully embodies his personality and the theme of the story. ssj… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @yvngplank wow goku got mad and got a transformation blah blah it’s not like thats a common thing in anime (though tbf dbz did it first and other anime followed) but gear 5 luffy is the only person to have a transformation that fully embodies his personality and the theme of the story. ssj… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Corazón @x_Hxki



Some guy turned into a Super Saiyan a long time ago for some reason. It’s only possible if you have a pure heart… and if you have pure hatred too. @yvngplank I grew up with DBZ. It’s top tier for me, but Super Saiyan lore has to be the weakest transformation lore of all of anime.Some guy turned into a Super Saiyan a long time ago for some reason. It’s only possible if you have a pure heart… and if you have pure hatred too. @yvngplank I grew up with DBZ. It’s top tier for me, but Super Saiyan lore has to be the weakest transformation lore of all of anime.Some guy turned into a Super Saiyan a long time ago for some reason. It’s only possible if you have a pure heart… and if you have pure hatred too.

While Luffy’s upcoming Gear 5 reveal have created a lot of excitement amongst fans, it has created a sort of war between both One Piece and Dragon Ball fans. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise, however, because as far as Shonen’s go, most communities are usually at loggerheads with each over everything.

Hence, there has been a fair bit of a Twitter war going on where the OP community are calling out the Dragon Ball fan base to be insecure about the Gear 5 episode.

Kish 🇭🇹 @yvngplank I hate how OP fans keep trying to compare the gear 5 transformation to SSJ Goku. It’s not the same, it will never be the same, no amount of incredible animation or lore and foreshadowing will compare to Goku’s first time transforming as a Super Saiyan I hate how OP fans keep trying to compare the gear 5 transformation to SSJ Goku. It’s not the same, it will never be the same, no amount of incredible animation or lore and foreshadowing will compare to Goku’s first time transforming as a Super Saiyan

The DB fan base, on the other hand, also went out of their way to suggest how:

“OP fans keep trying to compare the Gear 5 transformation to SSJ Goku. It’s not the same, it will never be the same, no amount of incredible animation or lore and foreshadowing will compare to Goku’s first time transforming as a Super Saiyan.”

🏳️‍⚧️GreGor2424💙 @GreGor_2424



As someone who’s favorite anime growing up was DBZ and now as an adult who’s favorite anime is OP, I am excited to see what Gear 5 looks like animated.



SSJ Goku will always hit different because of the nostalgia factor. Not everyone will have that. @yvngplank You seem extremely biased.As someone who’s favorite anime growing up was DBZ and now as an adult who’s favorite anime is OP, I am excited to see what Gear 5 looks like animated.SSJ Goku will always hit different because of the nostalgia factor. Not everyone will have that. @yvngplank You seem extremely biased.As someone who’s favorite anime growing up was DBZ and now as an adult who’s favorite anime is OP, I am excited to see what Gear 5 looks like animated.SSJ Goku will always hit different because of the nostalgia factor. Not everyone will have that.

zeqiiidusion @zeqiiidusion @yvngplank vegeta throwing the dragon ball in the water during the namek saga is more iconic than gear 5 @yvngplank vegeta throwing the dragon ball in the water during the namek saga is more iconic than gear 5

Well, it’s not the first that the two communities are going for each other’s throats over one of the biggest reveals in anime history. However, it’s safe to say that Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in One Piece will be as iconic if not more than Goku’s Ultra Instinct.

