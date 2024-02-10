One Piece Live Action season 2 reaches Alabasta in Iñaki's latest post

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action season 2 is arguably the most highly anticipated anime and manga-adjacent project currently in the works. While information on the second season has been relatively sparse since its initial announcement in September 2023, fans are nevertheless desperate to see the series return.

Likewise, fans were incredibly excited to hear from Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji. In an interview earlier this week, he claimed that filming for One Piece Live Action season 2 was set to begin very soon. Skylar also gushed about the progression of the series and sang praises to the production staff’s direction for the second season and the characters within.

It now seems that fans of the series have yet another update on One Piece Live Action season 2, this time from Iñaki Godoy, who stars as protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. While not as formal as Skylar’s update, Godoy’s social media post nevertheless offers some significant information regarding the production process of the second season.

One Piece Live Action season 2 in pre-production at worst, actively filming at best, given Godoy’s post

Godoy’s latest update, explained

Godoy’s latest social media features him in a desert-like area, hanging out with a group of camels that are presumably being used for filming in the series. Other people can also be seen photographing and filming in the background, suggesting that Godoy’s post was made from the set of One Piece Live Action season 2.

While Godoy is not in costume in the video, this is likely due to the series being in the pre-production stage at this point. While possible that the series is already in the process of filming, it’s much more likely that they’re in the tail end of the pre-production process. This seems especially likely given Skylar’s aforementioned comments that filming would be starting “very soon.”

Likewise, while not necessarily an official update on One Piece Live Action season 2, it’s one that is nevertheless exciting. It suggests that the crew is already “in Alabasta,” or at least stationed in the area, which will eventually become the series’ version of Alabasta. Furthermore, as many fans are pointing out in the comments, the camels suggest that scenes with the animal character Eyelash and other camels are being filmed or preparing to be filmed.

Fans are also unsurprisingly discussing everything else they’re excited for in the second season, such as the introductions of Smoker, Tony Tony Chopper, Crocodile, Nico Robin, and more. One especially popular name coming up in replies is Vivi Nefertari, a fan-favorite character.

The latest post from Godoy also implicitly quells a concern many fans had regarding One Piece Live Action season 2, which was whether or not the season would actually reach the Alabasta arc. Thankfully, Godoy’s post suggests that fans will indeed be reaching the desert country by the end of the second season’s events.

Unfortunately, this is all still speculative, with Godoy’s social media post being very far from an official update or announcement. While fans are hopefully in store for one soon, all that can be done in the meantime is to keep an eye out for implicit updates such as Godoy’s post.

