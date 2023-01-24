10 Anime characters like Sasuke from Naruto who love animals

Anime has an abundance of animal-loving characters. Whether it's Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto summoning hawks and snakes as well as rescuing animals, or characters choosing to be park rangers like Dragon Ball Super's Android 17, the anime world is full of animal-loving characters. There are numerous ways in which they do so.

Sometimes they just collect animals around them like pets, other times they try very hard to take care of any animal that crosses their path. Whatever the case may be, this article will showcase 10 anime characters like Sasuke Uchiha who love animals a bit more than people.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for all the anime characters discussed. The opinions shared are only the author's.

10 anime characters who are animal lovers like Sasuke Uchiha

1) Androids 16 and 17 (Dragon Ball Z/Super)

Androids 16 and 17 (Image via Toei Animation)

The former foes of the Z fighters in Dragon Ball Z both share a love for nature and similar attitudes to Sasuke Uchiha. Android 16 was a greater nature lover and pacifist compared to 17 at the start of the Android and Cell Saga, whereas 17 becomes a dedicated park ranger by Super that cared for all his animals and hunted poachers down with ruthless efficiency.

Android 16 loved birds and never caused them any harm. He was calm, unless provoked by either his assigned mission to kill Goku or Cell, especially when Cell threatened 17 and 18 and tried to blow up the planet. Android 17 took up that love of nature and ran with it, becoming a park ranger that's so dedicated to his job that Goku had to help run off poachers to get him in the Tournament of Power.

2) Kiba and Shino (Naruto)

Kiba and Shino (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's Inazuka Clan is already on every animal lover's anime list, mostly because of Kiba. Long and short of the Inazuka clan, they're a pair that bonded to dogs as animal companions when they were children. The purpose is to form that bond to be not only good battle partners but also to learn to care for each other. Kiba and Akamaru are the best examples of this, showing camaraderie in battle and outside of it.

Shino's clan is the same, albeit in an odder sense because they have to care for bug colonies. They do so by bonding with them as well. Basically, they learn to care for bugs by bonding with them and allowing them to be close to or inside their bodies as nests. Shino himself is the perfect example, and even though he may creep everyone out, he's really close with his bugs and bugs in general.

3) Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Alphonse and Ed and many cats in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Alphonse is a cat collector in both versions of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime, collecting and taking care of cats wherever he and Edward roam. Alphonse is considered the more patient and calm of the two, which probably contributes to the fact that he has affection for stray kittens and other animals. He's always carrying them inside his armor, even carrying Black Hayate (a dog) and Xiao-Mei (a panda) inside of his armor.

So, basically, he loves cats and other cute things. The reason why is speculated to be his need for affection, warmth, and love since he's in a suit of armor and misses the warmth of physical contact. It's a sad state of things, but Alphonse Elric doesn't let it get in the way of loving smaller animals.

4) Hiroshi Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Odd Taxi is a simultaneously surreal and dark anime that, much like Zootopia or the Netflix anime Aggretsuko, features plenty of colorful animals living in Tokyo. This noirish anime plot focuses on a 41-year-old walrus taxi driver named Hiroshi Odokawa, who gets sucked into various schemes while driving people around. While everyone appears to be animals and it is brightly colored, this isn't a lighthearted story.

The story deals with kidnapping, Yakuza, murder, and other subjects like the pitfalls of gambling and going viral on the internet. The show also pulls a twist on the audience: Odokawa has visual agnosia. Basically, he sees everyone as animals instead of people since he was traumatized after a car crash that killed his parents as a child and due to neglectful parents. Animals are supremely easier for him to face than human beings, even if he sees everyone as human during the finale.

5) San (Princess Mononoke)

Princess Mononoke obviously has the most environmental message of Studio Ghibli's films, showcasing what happens to animals during human expansion as well as having deities of the woods and nature. San is best known for being in tune with animals, being abandoned by her parents and being raised by the wolf goddess Moro. She's called the princess of the Wolf Gods, and it's as uplifting to the wolves as it is terrifying for humanity to see her coming.

In short, San rejected her humanity and thought of herself as a wolf owing to her upbringing. She resents humans for damaging the environment around them, and usually leads raids against Irontown and especially assassination attempts against Lady Eboshi. While her character arc is a slow acknowledgment of her humanity through Ashitaka, she retains her love for the forest and still resents humanity by the end of the film owing to all the damage, including beheading the Forest Spirit.

6) Kenji Harima (School Rumble)

Kenji Harima in the anime (Image via Studio Comet)

School Rumble is a comedy anime, with each member of its cast having a quirk or two that makes for a good time. For deuteragonist Harima Kenji, it's his ability to communicate and befriend dozens of wild animals. It's to the point where his best friends are literally wild animals he befriended after running off into the wilderness to cope with a broken heart and a delinquent background.

For a good while afterward, the animals followed him everywhere he went. It's usually used for comedic effects, but it's also helpful to disarm the idea that he's this scary delinquent. This makes him have that in common with Kazuma Kuwabara in Yu Yu Hakusho. It also attracted his love interest Tenma's younger sister Yakumo to him, since she always wanted to hear what her cat was thinking.

7) Kazuma Kuwabara (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Kuwabara and Eikichi in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the looks of Kazuma Kuwabara in the supernatural Yu Yu Hakusho anime, one wouldn't expect him to have affection for animals. Kuwabara is arguably very close to Naruto's Sasuke in terms of being a rival character, at least at first. He's slightly dumb, and he's a loud person, but he cares a lot for people and his pet kitten Eikichi who he adopted.

Despite Kuwabara's attempts to usurp Yusuke as the number one delinquent, he has depth. He's not only incredibly loyal and never gives up a fight, but he's also probably the kindest of the four main characters. He risked his life trying to save Eikichi when she was kidnapped, even if Yusuke had to assist him owing to the numbers being too great for Kuwabara alone.

8) Koji Koda (My Hero Academia)

Koji Koda in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Koji Koda is otherwise known as The Petting Hero: Anima, owing to his Quirk Anivoice. Anivoice helps him communicate with animals and helps Class 1-A in a variety of situations. He commands animals and has used this to great effect, whether for sneak attacks, distractions, or using animals to help locate and save people.

While he did suffer from entomophobia, aka fear of bugs, he puts it aside if it means helping his allies. He did so during the duel against President Mic alongside Jiro, he collaborated with Kirishima to push back Jurota Shshishda of Class 1-B, and a flock of birds that impeded Nine's progress in the anime movie Heroes Rising. Koji preferred animals over people owing to the persecution his family faced for being heteromorphs, but he slowly and surely got better at communicating.

9) Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)

One wouldn't expect a demon butler that's lived a considerable amount of time to particularly care about cats. Yet Sebastian Michaelis of the anime Black Butler more than cares about cats to the point where he kept 13 cats hidden in his wardrobe. This even extends to bigger cats like tigers, which surprises even Ciel at times.

He may be an evil demon out to kill Ciel at the end of their deal, and morally bankrupt to boot, but that doesn't stop him from adoring cats. In fact, he often muses that cats are arguably the most agreeable creatures that he's seen because they don't exist in the demon realm. It's a major juxtaposition between being a cruel demon that cares not for human life and caring for cats a lot.

10) Kite/Reina (Hunter x Hunter)

Kite was a Hunter of some real renown who was as fond of animals as he was of people. He aided Gon when he was a child and set out to find Ging, trying to locate his mentor. Ging was his mentor. His animal loving was seen by how he discovered and named 68 new animal species during his search.

Kite was reborn as a Chimera Ant at first named Reina, but they used Kite afterward when their memories returned to them. Kite and Koala are both sides by side, trying to protect them to atone for their actions as a Chimera Ant. They're still well-loved by animals, even in new form, as Koala himself is a former Chimera Ant that seeks his own atonement for actions committed as an Ant.

Poll : 0 votes