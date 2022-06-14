Naruto: Every Konoha 11 member, ranked least to most powerful

Naruto is a popular shonen anime and manga series that has garnered attention from fans all over the world. The protagonist, along with some other shinobis from his village, has played an important role in safeguarding the village and performed numerous missions together.

The Konoha 11 has an impressive set of shinobis who also played an essential role in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Here’s a look at some of these shinobis and how they fare against each other.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Ranking Tenten and ten other Naruto characters based on combat abilities

11) Tenten

Tenten is versatile and can fight at any range (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

There is no doubt that Tenten is the weakest on this list. She didn’t have much character development and didn’t really progress much in the series in terms of her ability to fight either.

She is a weapons expert, which she can procure using scrolls. One advantage of her fighting style is that it gives her versatility, and Tenten can fight at any range. She can either use close-range weapons or throw projectiles from afar.

10) Kiba

Kiba’s enemies could read his moves easily (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kiba was a driven and motivated shinobi who intended to become strong. When he was introduced in the Chunin Exams arc, he was someone who looked at Naruto as his rival and planned on surpassing him.

However, Kiba didn’t develop much during the series and displayed one or two moves, including Fang on Fang. His opponents could read his actions easily, and he often lost when facing strong shinobis.

9) Choji

Choji charges in without thinking (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Choji would be far higher on this list if it were only about raw strength. However, that doesn’t mean much if the shinobi doesn’t have the techniques that utilize it.

He is someone who can transform into a much bigger being and has tremendous strength. But, the strong shinobis often found weaknesses in his fighting style and were able to capitalize on that.

Choji gets provoked quite quickly, which has often landed him in trouble since he refrains from thinking before he charges. That being said, he is a skilled shinobi who could have been much better if he had trained more.

8) Ino

Ino is a kunoichi whose skills are extremely valuable. That said, her skills aren’t utilized best during a 1v1 fight since she is a sensory-type kunoichi.

Her sensory skills are so good that she became Konoha’s Barrier team’s leader in the Boruto series. She uses the Mind Transfer technique during fights, but it takes time and a toll on her body for her to be able to perform this technique.

Ino is also quite intelligent, which she has proven on numerous occasions, but lacks in strength and combat abilities when put in a 1v1 situation.

7) Shikamaru

Shikamaru is a highly-intelligent tactician (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Shikamaru’s biggest asset is his ability to strategize and think. He is pretty intelligent and capable of making decisions on the fly when it matters most.

He certainly isn’t the best in 1v1 fighting, but his ability to understand his teammates’ strengths and craft a plan that utilizes his teammates’ skills and with minimal risk makes him a great shinobi.

Shikamaru might not seem like the most driven and motivated character, but he is one of the most reliable shinobis on the team.

6) Shino

Shino fights from a long-range (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Shino Aburame is a skilled shinobi who utilizes insects when engaging in combat. He is well-rounded since he can use these insects for scouting and recon purposes.

These insects that he uses are capable of sucking the chakra out of the enemy, making them weak. Shino fights from a long range, allowing him to create a decent distance between himself and the target while inflicting damage simultaneously.

5) Hinata

Hinata ended up plateauing come the end of the series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Hinata hails from the Hyuga clan and has access to the Byakugan, a doujutsu utilized for close-range fights. This eye gives her a near 360-degree vision when fighting and allows her to view the chakra points.

With the Gentle Fist technique, Hinata can damage those chakra points and restrict the flow of chakra in the body. This dangerous technique can get someone incapacitated quickly if they don’t dodge the attacks.

However, she didn’t improve her skills much during the series, another example of subpar writing for a character with high potential.

4) Neji

Neji was skilled in taijutsu (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Neji, too, hailed from the Hyuga clan and was far more potent than Hinata. He played an essential role in numerous missions and sacrificed his life to save Naruto.

He was someone who perfected the Gentle Fist and could perform the 8 Trigram 128 Palms, which is 8 Trigram 64 Palms but twice as fast. Neji is incredibly analytical and rarely lets his emotions dictate his moves on the battlefield.

He is skilled in taijutsu and is capable of taking on some of the strongest characters in the series.

3) Sakura

Sakura was unmatched as a medical ninja (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

If looking at pure raw power, Sakura could be placed higher on this list. While she might have an impressive amount of power, she shines best as a medical ninja.

She is exceptional in fighting and has ridiculous power, but her skills as a medical ninja cannot be matched. She was trained by Tsunade herself and became a strong shinobi under her guidance. She played a vital role in the Fourth Great Ninja War as well.

2) Rock Lee

Rock Lee is yet another exceptional fighter capable of opening all Eight Gates. He is ridiculously strong, and it’s easy for people to look down on him since he cannot use ninjutsu.

He isn’t the most intelligent character but will never let adversity get to him. He will always work harder than anyone around him, and that is the only reason why he is this strong today.

Rock Lee was strong enough to push Gaara to the limits, a testament to his strength.

1) Naruto

The protagonist isn’t just the strongest character on this list, but he also happens to be one of the strongest characters in the entire series. His chakra reserves are far higher than the average shinobi, and the Nine Tailed Beast is embedded inside him.

Harnessing its power gives Naruto a massive advantage over most shinobis he has faced. He also has jutsus with very high destructive powers like Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken.

