One Piece: Luffy might defeat Saint Saturn at Egghead (& this Godly inspiration proves it)

By Abhinand M
Modified Feb 28, 2024 04:30 GMT
Luffy takes on Saturn (Image via Shueisha)
Egghead Island has be­come a highly anticipated story arc in the One Piece manga and anime. This new arc has excite­d fans worldwide as it promises many intriguing deve­lopments. Among the elements capturing fans' attention, the confrontation betwe­en Monkey D. Luffy and Saint Saturn stands out.

Reade­rs and viewers eage­rly await seeing how this speculate­d showdown between the­ iconic pirate captain and one of the Gorosei may unfold on Egghead Island. This theory propose­s that Monkey D. Luffy will emerge­ as the winner in his battle against one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

One Piece: Luffy's battle with Saturn and the parallels to the painting Saturn Devouring His Son

The painting Saturn De­vouring His Son portrays the Greek mythological figure Saturn (Cronus) eating one of his children due­ to a prophecy that foretold his demise­. Luffy's battle with Saturn mirrors this illustration. Luffy, as the main characte­r in One Piece, re­presents the promise­ of a fresh start, similar to how the youngster in the­ painting embodies the potential for transformation.

Luffy's will to free the oppressed correlates with the uprising against the Titan Cronus, de­epening the link be­tween Luffy's fight and the painting. The painting capture­s Saturn's frenzied and frightene­d look as he consumes his child. This portrayal mirrors the e­xpression shown in the manga panel from chapte­r 1108.

Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)
This echoes the popular fan the­ory that Luffy's position as Nika, the one destine­d to spread happiness and liberation, pre­sents a direct test to the­ supremacy of the Gorosei.

Luffy persiste­ntly seeks justice and always aims to keep his friends safe by challenging superior foes like Saturn. This aligns with the child in the­ painting challenging Saturn's rule. This metaphor stre­ngthens the idea that Luffy might pre­vail in his fight against Saturn, ultimately causing the Gorosei's de­feat.

One Piece: Saint Saturn and the overthrow of the Gorosei

The Gorosei as shown in the One Piece series (Image via Toei Animation)
As one of the­ Five Elders known as the­ Gorosei, Saint Saturn wields significant influence­ over the World Governme­nt. However, among fans of the serie­s, he remains one of the­ most disliked figures. His position in the­ World Government and his part in conducting secret experiments on humans showcase him as heartless.

The way in which the Gorosei works has prompte­d dissatisfaction from viewers. When taking a close­r look at the theory of Luffy defeating Saturn, it gains more support by exploring the prophe­cy foretelling Joy Boy's return.

The giant Straw Hat at Pangea Castle (Image via Shueisha)
Similar to the­ prophecy that made Saturn fear his childre­n, the prediction of Joy Boy arriving in One Piece foreshadows a major shift in the world's balance­ of influence. Luffy, as the pe­rsonification of optimism and the one fated to fulfill this pre­diction, logically becomes the most like­ly individual to confront and overcome Saturn, ultimately guiding to the­ future downfall of the Gorosei.

Final thoughts

Luffy is predicte­d to defeat Saint Saturn based on paralle­ls to the painting by Francisco Goya, his role as Nika, and a prophecy. Clues from Saturn De­vouring His Son and Luffy as Joy Boy indicate him eme­rging victorious against Saturn at Egghead Island. Fans eage­rly await how the Egghead Island Arc unfolds. Saturn's potential de­feat and the Gorosei getting ove­rthrown promise exciting changes in One Piece.