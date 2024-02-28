One Piece: Luffy might defeat Saint Saturn at Egghead (& this Godly inspiration proves it)

Egghead Island has become a highly anticipated story arc in the One Piece manga and anime. This new arc has excited fans worldwide as it promises many intriguing developments. Among the elements capturing fans' attention, the confrontation between Monkey D. Luffy and Saint Saturn stands out.
Readers and viewers eagerly await seeing how this speculated showdown between the iconic pirate captain and one of the Gorosei may unfold on Egghead Island. This theory proposes that Monkey D. Luffy will emerge as the winner in his battle against one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.
One Piece: Luffy's battle with Saturn and the parallels to the painting Saturn Devouring His Son
The painting Saturn Devouring His Son portrays the Greek mythological figure Saturn (Cronus) eating one of his children due to a prophecy that foretold his demise. Luffy's battle with Saturn mirrors this illustration. Luffy, as the main character in One Piece, represents the promise of a fresh start, similar to how the youngster in the painting embodies the potential for transformation.
Luffy's will to free the oppressed correlates with the uprising against the Titan Cronus, deepening the link between Luffy's fight and the painting. The painting captures Saturn's frenzied and frightened look as he consumes his child. This portrayal mirrors the expression shown in the manga panel from chapter 1108.
This echoes the popular fan theory that Luffy's position as Nika, the one destined to spread happiness and liberation, presents a direct test to the supremacy of the Gorosei.
Luffy persistently seeks justice and always aims to keep his friends safe by challenging superior foes like Saturn. This aligns with the child in the painting challenging Saturn's rule. This metaphor strengthens the idea that Luffy might prevail in his fight against Saturn, ultimately causing the Gorosei's defeat.
One Piece: Saint Saturn and the overthrow of the Gorosei
As one of the Five Elders known as the Gorosei, Saint Saturn wields significant influence over the World Government. However, among fans of the series, he remains one of the most disliked figures. His position in the World Government and his part in conducting secret experiments on humans showcase him as heartless.
The way in which the Gorosei works has prompted dissatisfaction from viewers. When taking a closer look at the theory of Luffy defeating Saturn, it gains more support by exploring the prophecy foretelling Joy Boy's return.
Similar to the prophecy that made Saturn fear his children, the prediction of Joy Boy arriving in One Piece foreshadows a major shift in the world's balance of influence. Luffy, as the personification of optimism and the one fated to fulfill this prediction, logically becomes the most likely individual to confront and overcome Saturn, ultimately guiding to the future downfall of the Gorosei.
Final thoughts
Luffy is predicted to defeat Saint Saturn based on parallels to the painting by Francisco Goya, his role as Nika, and a prophecy. Clues from Saturn Devouring His Son and Luffy as Joy Boy indicate him emerging victorious against Saturn at Egghead Island. Fans eagerly await how the Egghead Island Arc unfolds. Saturn's potential defeat and the Gorosei getting overthrown promise exciting changes in One Piece.