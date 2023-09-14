One Piece manga once again compares Gear 5 Luffy to Tom and Jerry

One Piece manga chapter 1092 spoilers were released recently, and readers were treated to a thrilling and action-packed spectacle as the battle on Egghead Island reached its climax. Some notable characters like Bartholomew Kuma and Admiral Akainu made significant appearances, setting the stage for exciting developments.
One of the most anticipated moments was the long-awaited face-off between Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Kizaru, in which the former unveiled his powerful Gear 5 transformation. However, this is an interesting sequence as the similarities draw connections between Gear 5 and the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry, adding an extra layer of humor to this iconic manga series.
Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for One Piece manga chapter 1092.
The battle sequence in One Piece manga chapter 1092 showing Gear 5 draws similarities with Tom and Jerry
The intense battle on Egghead Island reached its peak in chapter 1092, as Monkey D. Luffy clashed with Admiral Kizaru. The spotlight was on Luffy's powerful Gear 5 form, which showcased its influence from the realm of "Toon Force." This added an element of absurdity to an already action-packed and physics-defying fight, which is oddly reminiscent of classic cartoons like Tom and Jerry.
On the closing page of the One Piece manga chapter 1092, a stunning moment unfolded, evoking memories of the classic slapstick cartoons. Luffy, in his tremendous Gear 5 form, firmly grasped Kizaru within his colossal hand. Even Kizaru, known for his cool and unwavering demeanor, couldn't conceal his troubled expression.
Characters that saw the fiasco, including Vegapunk and Franky, also had exaggerated reactions with wide eyes and popping expressions. This style of portrayal is reminiscent of the exaggerated expressions found in Western cartoons, similar to classic shows like Looney Tunes or Tom and Jerry.
As each appearance of Gear 5 transformation occurs, the influence of Toon Force becomes more evident. In a way that mirrors the comedic and advantageous reality manipulation seen in cartoons, Gear 5 Luffy amusingly defies the laws of the One Piece world. This isn't merely a power-up, it represents a manifestation of whimsical chaos and physical impossibility, which is reminiscent of the antics displayed by animated characters.
Aside from that, in the latest One Piece manga chapter 1092, there are some interesting developments for other important characters in the One Piece manga. The rampage of Bartholomew Kuma at Mariejois and Admiral Akainu's unexpected decision to release him may indicate a shift in Kuma's character.
Additionally, there is a subtle change in Kizaru's behavior and a flashback involving Vega punk's robot that could foreshadow a transformative phase in his journey. One Piece has always been skilled at creating multi-dimensional characters with evolving storylines, and these hints of change promise exciting future developments in the series.
Final thoughts
The latest chapter of One Piece manga cleverly pays homage to the timeless cartoon Tom & Jerry through the introduction of Gear 5. These delightful references bring a playful sense of humor and nostalgia to the series, showcasing the incredible creativity of Eiichiro Oda and his team. Moreover, fans have delighted in spotting these playful nods throughout both the manga and the recent anime adaptation.
From Luffy's exaggerated slapstick laughter to his comically inflated physique in battle, the influence of Tom & Jerry's timeless humor is evident. Even Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the One Piece manga, confirmed this tribute by likening it to drawing beloved cartoon characters. These clever references add a delightful layer of humor and nostalgia to the series, showcasing One Piece's boundless creativity.
As One Piece unfolds, fans can anticipate even more charming allusions to classic cartoons, adding depth and liveliness to this beloved manga and anime saga.
