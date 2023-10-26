One Piece may have just introduced a key character's mother (& it's not Luffy's)

One Piece is known for having deep lore and giving lots of backstories to a lot of different characters and now seems to be Jewelry Bonney's turn. Chapter 1096 of the manga potentially shows her mother. Recent chapters have shown that she is Bartholomew Kuma's daughter and the latest chapter has shown glimpses of the legendary God Valley incident. This had Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger joining forces against the Rocks pirates.

One Piece fans were a bit disappointed with what the chapter ended up being since they wanted the main event to be shown. However, it did give more glimpses into who could be Bonney's mother and her connection to Kuma. This chapter also showed a lot of events that led Kaido to gain his Devil Fruit and the role Big Mom played in that situation, which was another treat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1096 of the manga could have potentially revealed Jewelry Bonney's mother

While One Piece chapter 1096 didn't live up to a lot of people's expectations of showing the main events of the God Valley flashback, it did reveal or at least suggest that Ginny could be Bonney's mother. Bonney is one of the Supernova pirates who has gotten a lot of spotlight in recent events of the manga. Additionally, Eiichiro Oda is now showing her background, already revealing she is Barthomolew Kuma's daughter.

The connection between Bonney and Kuma was very important because the latter had a lot of bonds with Ivankov and Dragon, going all the way back to the beginnings of the Revolutionaries. In that regard, chapter 1096 introduces the character of Ginny, who is a little girl who ends up running away with Kuma, thus showing that they started to build a meaningful connection.

It is also worth pointing out that Ginny is not only a name that somehow rhymes with Bonney but both ladies also share the same big appetite, as mentioned by Kuma in the flashback. While this doesn't give away the entire mother-daughter connection, her looks also suggest some similarities to Bonney, especially considering that the latter doesn't resemble her father at all.

The ramifications of chapter 1096

Eiichiro Oda is known for planting a lot of plot points in One Piece and slowly developing them and now the Revolutionaries seem to be the next point to tackle. The Straw Hats' battle with Saturn, one of the Five Elders, has been the perfect setup to explore a bit of the events of God Valley and also to give context to some major characters in the series, especially Kuma.

It's no secret that Bartholomew Kuma's role in the series has given fans a lot of potential for theories and now Oda seems dedicated to explaining who he is and his role in the story. Chapter 1096 showed a lot of how he and Ivankov escaped from slavery and helped the likes of Ginny, which is very important because it shows their beginnings as part of the Revolutionaries.

It is also worth pointing out that this chapter showed how Big Mom stole the Devil Fruit from Ivankov that would end up being Kaido's, which explains the latter's gratitude towards the former. The flashback also showed glimpses of Roger with his hat, which has built up people's interest in this event and, hopefully, started to show the main event that took place in God Valley.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1096 added a lot of lore and details to Kuma's character and the following chapters are bound to do even more, especially considering Bonney's current role in the series. There are a lot of mysteries left to unfold, though, which is part of One Piece's appeal as one of the best manga series at the moment.

