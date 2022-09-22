One Piece movies in Order: Full list of all films chronologically

One Piece has one of the most intricate and well-planned worlds compared to some of the other shonen anime and manga series. Eiichiro Oda is known for his ability to create a vast world that is not only detailed but also adheres to the plot and rarely comprises plot holes. It isn’t surprising that both the manga and the anime are continuing at the time of writing, and several movies have been released as well.

Until now, Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus has 15 movies to its name, the latest one being Red. Owing to such vastness, some might get confused when trying to understand the watch order of these movies. In this article, we will list all the One Piece films chronologically and explain whether or not these movies are canon to the original storyline.

All One Piece films and the watch order

Before we get into the list, it is essential to remember that these movies are not canon to the manga storyline. There might be a few exceptions because a few characters that appear in certain movies might be canon. An example would be Uta and Shanks from the latest movies since these characters are part of the canon storyline, but the events shown in the film aren’t.

Fans can watch the movies in the same order it was released in. Here are all the movies listed in the correct watch order:

One Piece film (2000)

Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

Chopper’s Kingdom On The Island of Strange Animals (2002)

Dead End Adventure (2003)

The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Island (2006)

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta (2007)

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

Strong World (2009)

Straw Hat Chase (2011)

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

Gold (2016)

Stampede (2019)

Red (2022)

These are all the movies listed in chronological order for fans to watch.

Plot of the series

Gol D. Roger is called the Pirate King and is one of the strongest and most popular pirates to have sailed the treacherous Grand Line. However, the World Government not only captured him but also executed him in public.

This was one of the most important events to the people of the One Piece universe because of an important piece of information he revealed moments before his death.

He revealed the existence of the greatest treasure any pirate can get their hands on, the One Piece. When Gol D. Roger revealed this, the Grand Age of Pirates came about since every pirate on the seas dreamt of finding this treasure.

The revelation also inspired a young boy named Luffy, who wanted to be known as the Pirate King. While other pirates enjoyed pillaging villages and robbing people, Luffy’s reason was out of curiosity. Luffy gathers a crew and attempts to get his hands on the most coveted treasure of all time in the hopes of being named the Pirate King.

