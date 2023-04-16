One Piece reveals key visual for Wano arc climax

The Wano Arc appears to be aiming for a new emotional and visual climax, with Toei pulling out all the stops in One Piece to ensure that the Straw Hats' first victory against a Yonko Crew is as hyped as possible. With most of Tobi Roppo having been defeated in the final stages of the arc, the production studio decided to post a new visual, hinting at the final four fights of the Yonko Saga.

The visual revealed the leaders of the Yonko Alliance, along with the top two commanders of the Beast Pirates. Wano is the concluding section of the Four Emperors Saga, which means that Eichiro Oda's fictional world is set to undergo massive upheavals after the key players are done fighting.

Wano arc of One Piece shows Kaido, Big Mom, King and Queen

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks

Wano Arc Climax. ONE PIECE Anime New Key Visual forWano Arc Climax. #ONEPIECE ONE PIECE Anime New Key Visual for Wano Arc Climax. #ONEPIECE https://t.co/09JVLTqScr

The leaked photo shows Kaido standing in his hybrid Dragon mode, while Big Mom is at his side, her hair aflame with Prometheus. Nearby, Kaido's top two commanders, aka All-Star King and Queen, can be seen standing, with the latter in hybrid-dinosaur mode and the former in his traditional black attire.

Manga readers know that the visual signifies the last few concluding battles of the saga. Sanji has already been fighting Queen, and facing his own inner demons while doing so. As the former colleague of Sanji's abusive father, Vinsmoke Judge, Queen's battle with Sanji is personal. Similarly, Zoro's desire to become the number one swordsman in the world necessitates him taking down Kaido's no. 2, King.

The theme of One Piece revolves around freedom, the passing of one's dream, and the defeat of the old and redundant by the new and vital youth. A taste of this was already received in the Rooftop Battle, where five of the Worst Generation took on Yonko, and is set to happen once more.

Thus, manga readers cannot wait to see Eustass Kid and Trafalgar D Law take on Big Mom, while Luffy delivers the finishing blow to Kaido.

The Straw Hat Pirates symbolize the world entering a new age in Wano of One Piece

choolwe… @jinwoo_85 Don’t get why people said shanks never fought kaido when kaido considers him to be one of the few people that can actually give him pressure and yet he doesn’t consider big mum one? This clearly proves the have clashed as he wouldn’t know that unless he fought shanks. Don’t get why people said shanks never fought kaido when kaido considers him to be one of the few people that can actually give him pressure and yet he doesn’t consider big mum one? This clearly proves the have clashed as he wouldn’t know that unless he fought shanks. https://t.co/HBj5I1L5wz

Monkey D Luffy has been making big waves since the very beginning of the series, with his crewmates joining in to surpass their own limits.

Nami's finishing blow on Ulti, Franky's almost effortless fight with Sasaki, the much-awaited 1v1 with Nico Robin, and Black Maria and Jinbei's defeat of Who's Who all signaled that the underdogs of the Straw Hat alliance were the up-and-coming key players of the One Piece world.

Fans can catch new episodes of the anime dropping on Crunchyroll while the One Piece manga can be read on Viz Media and MangaPlus.

Poll : 0 votes