One Piece Chapter 1038: Problems with either outcome of Law and Kid vs. Big Mom

One Piece Chapter 1038 scanlations were recently released on Friday, January 28, bringing exciting revelations and builds for future chapters. Arguably the biggest of these was the revisiting of Law and Kid versus Big Mom, which saw the two Supernovas begin their final stand.

While it is exciting for the entire fanbase to see, a few fans across various social media platforms have expressed concern for both outcomes of the fight. It seems some One Piece fans are of the opinion that no matter how the fight ends, people will be upset for one reason or another.

One Piece Chapter 1038’s revival of Law and Kid vs. Big Mom sparks conversation about either outcomes effects on the fanbase and series itself

One Piece Chapter 1038: Law and Kid win

The most likely outcome is that Law and Kid win, or in other words, Big Mom is defeated. Despite One Piece Chapter 1038 seemingly painting a fairly even fight, many fans are concerned a win for Law and Kid will be extremely criticized.

One major consequence would be people purporting the Admirals are stronger than the Yonko. Since Kid and Law roughly agreed to be Admiral level prior to the Big Mom fight, this sudden vaulting would provide issues with power scalers. While both using their Awakenings is an obvious rebuttal, this creates a further ripple effect with debates about how impactful Awakenings truly are.

The other major consequence would be a further portrayal of Big Mom being weak and somewhat of a joke of a Yonko. Considering Big Mom came to Wano for revenge on the Straw Hats, her defeat at the hands of Law and Kid would undoubtedly be embarrassing. While Law and Kid’s Awakenings can again be a rebuttal here, the same ripple effect and debates regarding Awakenings would follow.

Finally, the claim of Law and Kidd having plot armor would be the final major criticism launched at this outcome. While not wrong, author Eiichiro Oda’s attitudes and problems regarding the death of characters in his series are well documented prior to One Piece Chapter 1038. As a result, hardcore fans who’d find themselves in these kinds of debates should be expecting Law and Kid to survive no matter the outcome.

One Piece Chapter 1038: Big Mom wins

While certainly less likely than a Law and Kid win, a Big Mom win is still entirely possible as of One Piece Chapter 1038’s close. Unfortunately, a Big Mom win also creates its own problems and ripple effects throughout the fanbase and series.

The primary concern with a Big Mom win is how it affects the portrayal of Law and Kid in One Piece Chapter 1038 and beyond. Since Law has already somewhat proven himself through Dressrosa, Kid has a lot more to lose in terms of reputation than Law with this outcome. A loss to Big Mom eternally paints Kid as a weakling, bringing into question his top bounty spot amongst the Supernovas pre-time-skip.

Furthermore, Kid’s future role in the series becomes much more cloudy with a loss to Big Mom. While it appeared that Luffy, Law, and Kid were being set up to be three of the next four Yonko, a loss to Big Mom puts a halt on these ambitions. To claim the title of Yonko without actually having beaten a Yonko creates problems both in the series and amongst the fanbase.

Conversely, a win with Big Mom presents a dichotomous problem of Big Mom becoming seemingly unbeatable in the story. While this may seem an unnecessary concern, Big Mom has survived everything, including falling into the sea as a Devil Fruit user. If she continues to win fights against major characters with roles to play, Big Mom is eventually viewed as invincible by fans.

Subsequently, an invincible character becomes no fun to read about, whether from a combat perspective or a characterization perspective. This in turn translates to readers getting frustrated with her when on screen, and eventually turning into complete and utter disdain. Furthermore, if Big Mom wins, the task then falls to Luffy which is also something fans don’t want to see immediately after he beats Kaido.

Final thoughts

One Piece Chapter 1038’s revival of Big Mom versus Law and Kid has sent the community abuzz with potential ripple effects, regardless of the outcome. Neither outcome is perfect, but the less-problematic (and more likely) outcome would seem to be Law and Kid’s victory.

While seemingly unbelievable given the state of the fight in One Piece Chapter 1038, the effects of Law and Kid’s recent offensive have yet to be revealed. Big Mom was seen coughing blood from Law’s Shock Wille, so perhaps the two actually did injure the Yonko in One Piece Chapter 1038’s closing pages.

