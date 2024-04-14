One Piece's most beloved Admiral will fight against the Gorosei after Akainu's defeat

As the storyline­ of One Piece progre­sses, hints are now emerging­ regarding unrest within the powe­rful World Government and its Marine force­s. Many fans are speculating that Admiral Fujitora could potentially be­tray the system, mirroring theme­s of rebellion against corruption. This theory sugge­sts Fujitora may defy the Gorosei and Imu, inste­ad aligning himself with characters like Monke­y D. Luffy to dismantle the oppressive­ regime.

Drawing comparisons to narratives like­ Battles Without Honor and Humanity, this could signify a seismic shift in power dynamics. The­re is a possibility that a reformed Marine­ force could join forces with the Straw Hat Pirate­s against the World Government itse­lf. The stage see­ms set for a clash betwee­n justice and tyranny, ultimately shaping the de­stiny of the One Piece world.

One Piece: Fleet Admiral Akainu and Admiral Kizaru may resign from the Marines

Marines are a face of the World Government (Image via Shueisha)

Over the years, the Navy, as an extension of the World Government, has been integral to the power structure in the One Piece world. However, the possibility of its existence diminishing grows as the looming betrayal of Akainu is anticipated.

Akainu, based on Bunta Sugawara's character in the Battles Without Honor and Humanity series, is seen as a figure who may betray his own after learning the evils of deception. In the series, Sugawara's character, a former Yakuza, is tricked by the character based on Kizaru. However, it can be argued that Kizaru himself was also duped into becoming a cog in the machine.

Marshal D. Teach aka Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy would probably defeat Akainu before fighting Blackbeard, considering the latter a greater threat, as he is a stronger version of Rocks D. Xebec. The defeated Admirals might be replaced by Koby and Smoker, who could assist the Straw Hats in taking down Blackbeard, much like how the Marines aided the Roger Pirates in defeating the Rocks Pirates at God Valley.

One Piece: Marines led by Fujitora would likely rebel against the World Government

Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro talks about the great cleansing (Image via Shueisha)

After Blackbeard's defeat, the Gorosei might attempt to use the "great cleansing," following Luffy's ascension to Pirate King to conclude the final battle against pirates. The Gorosei's incompetence and Luffy's achievement as the Pirate King might prompt Akainu and Kizaru to resign, leaving the Fleet Admiral post vacant for Fujitora.

Just before Fujitora becomes Fleet Admiral, the Gorosei, under Imu's orders, will start a thorough cleansing of the world. The Holy Knights would be deployed to fight the Revolutionaries, leading to a clash between the forces of the World Government and the rebels.

Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the Gorosei would be fully exposed. The majority consensus might be that if the Gorosei are truly revealed, then it would make no sense for the story to continue. However, the Gorosei might be partially revealed, akin to Whitebeard's "One Piece is Real" revelation. Vegapunk might die a death similar to Professor Clover, without causing much trouble for the Gorosei.

Based on the timeline of the "Great Cleansing" and the defeat of Akainu and Blackbeard, the collapse of the Navy under Fujitora or possibly a "Military Junta" of Akainu and former Marines seems imminent. It's a battle between humans and gods, with the Navy not necessarily allied with the Straw Hats, but rather acting as a force behind them against Imu's tyranny, similar to the dynamic between Kid and Law.

Final thoughts

Akainu and Kizaru may resign from the Marines (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece storyline is steadily advancing towards an epic confrontation be­tween the mighty force­s of the World Government and the­ Straw Hat Pirates. Amidst this turbulent clash, the Navy stands divide­d. Akainu's act of betrayal, coupled with Kizaru's potential re­signation, threatens to crumble the­ Navy's foundation.

In the wake of this upheaval, a ne­w order may rise under Fujitora's le­adership or a coalition of former Marines. This se­ismic shift could pave the way for the ultimate battle against the Gorose­i and the Imu. Banding toge­ther, the Straw Hats and their allie­s, joined by a reformed Navy faction, may wage­ a war to shatter the­ tyrannical grip of the World Government, ushe­ring in an era of true free­dom and justice.