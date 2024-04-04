One Piece's Egghead arc will end without any Straw Hat vs Gorosei matchups

As the Egghead arc races towards its incredibly exciting conclusion, fans can’t help but wonder what the final stages of the latest One Piece story arc will look like given current events. With the series currently on a three-week break prior to the release of its next chapter, fans have plenty of time to theorize and discuss with each other on what’s to come.

Unsurprisingly, much of this talk is focused around Dr. Vegapunk’s message, which seems set to reveal some truth about the Void Century to the citizens of One Piece’s world. Likewise, this would also presumably be new and exciting information for fans, which is why their focus is so heavily wrapped up in this ongoing plot thread.

Another predominant point of conversation amongst One Piece fans currently is the matchups they expect to see between the Gorosei and the Straw Hat Pirates to presumably conclude the arc. However, it’s unlikely that the Straw Hat Pirates and Gorosei members will fight each other at all in what’s left of the Egghead arc, given the Straw Hats’ goals that have been established thus far.

One Piece’s Egghead arc unlikely to feature Gorosei vs Straw Hat matchups given the latter group’s priorities

Throughout the entirety of One Piece’s Egghead arc, it has been heavily emphasized that the main goal of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew is escaping with Dr. Vegapunk and his Satellites in two. While the status of Dr. Vegapunk is in question and some of the Satellites have tragically died, their goal nevertheless remains the same.

Likewise, the crew is actively retreating heading into the next chapter for the series, with each of the various groups the crew making their way to the rendezvous point. In some cases, they quite literally retreated from a fight with or specifically avoided fighting members of the Gorosei in order to prioritize their escape from Egghead Island.

With this in mind, it simply wouldn’t make sense for One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates to suddenly forgo their evacuation and begin fights which, in all honesty, they likely can’t win at this point in time. Although the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe should be able to at least survive, Nami, Usopp, and other weaker members of the crew not only won’t win, but could possibly die in these confrontations.

Furthermore, the Straw Hat Pirates stand to gain nothing in the immediate future from defeating any members of the Gorosei on Egghead Island. While one can argue that hearing Dr. Vegapunk’s message is key, Luffy may actually be upset about being spoiled on aspects of the series’ titular treasure. In both the mainline series and supplemental material, this opinion and sentiment of his is well documented.

Likewise, the Gorosei have no one or nothing in their possession which the Straw Hats would want to fight them for heading into One Piece chapter 1112’s release. While something could change this in the upcoming releases for the series, what fans currently know suggests that there’s no real reason for Luffy and co to fight the Gorosei.

As a result, it’s more likely than not that the Egghead arc will end without any Straw Hat versus Gorosei matchups, instead teasing some matchups for the future as the arc concludes. Thankfully, with the series in its Final Saga, fans can expect these matchups to take place sooner or later, but not within the confines of the Egghead arc.

