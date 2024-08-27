One Piece's ending may have three final villains, not just one, and each will play a key different role

One Piece's final arc is on its way after the conclusion of the Egghead arc, and fans can't wait to see the Straw Hat Pirates reach new heights while training on Elbaf Island. With the final arc already announced by the author of the series, the main question left to be answered is who could be the final antagonist that the Straw Hat Pirates will face on Elbaf Island.

Surprisingly, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that the series could have three villains, considering the relationship between Elbaf Island and Norse mythology. The World Government Leader Imu, Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, and Emperor Blackbeard could all play equal parts in the climax as antagonists, and their roles would be evident from the levels of Yggdrasil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece: Exploring the possible trifecta of final villains in the series

Yggdrasil is a sacred tree from Norse mythology famous for its nine levels or nine worlds, each representing something different. This tree has been linked to Elbaf Island many times because each has a link with the Giants, as Elbaf is the home island of the Giants.

With the Straw Hat Pirates on their way towards Elbaf Island, as of One Piece chapter 1124, there is still no assurance of who could be the final antagonist they would face at their final destination. For this purpose, let's look at the different levels of Yggdrasil and compare them to the three antagonists of the series.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu or Im-sama is the Supreme Leader of the World Government and the person who sits on the Empty Throne in the Holy Land of Mariejois. From the beginning, Imu's character is shrouded in mystery, and the only thing known about them is their relationship with Nefartari Lili and the first pirates of the Grand Line, JoyBoy.

The top of Yggdrasil, heaven, is the White Sea. Hints about it are present in chapter 1123, in which Vegapunk tells others about the importance of his cloud-producing technology, which would save humanity later on. Speaking of technology, one of the biggest mysteries related to technology is the existence of Uranus, the ancient weapon.

The Ancient Weapon was teased to be in the hands of the Word Government during Vegapunk's stream and could be in the hands of Imu. This would make Imu the villain of heaven, from the perspective of Yggdrasil, and one of the strongest villains of the series. They could be the final opponent of the Straw Hats or the Revolutionary Army on Elbaf Island.

Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The middle of Yggdrasil, Earth, is the Blue Sea, the same place where the series is taking place. With the so-called 'peace' in the world maintained by the World Government, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that Fleet Admiral Akainu would be the last person standing in the way of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Moreover, as the destination of the Blackbeard Pirates is also Elbaf Island, the series could showcase an encounter between Akainu and Aokiji and put light on their grand battle on Punk Hazard for the position of Fleet Admiral.

Considering how this is all related to Norse mythology, this could also tie Akainu to a god of this mythology, Surtr, the greatest of the fire giants. Akainu's logia fruit awakening could be related to this God, and this would also be fitting for his role as the final villain of Earth.

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, the bottom of Yggdrasil is the underworld, and its darkness could link it to Emperor Marshall D. Teech. Moreover, as Teech selected most of his crew from the bottom of Impel Down, it could be his fate to be the final villain of the underworld.

As far as his opponents are concerned, it would not be the Straw Hat Pirates. The showdown of the Blackbeard Pirates could probably be with the Cross Guild, considering how the Buggy Pirates' famous dialogue is that they would follow their captains to the 'depths of hell.'

Like Akainu, Teech could also be tied to an entity from Norse mythology. Marshal D. Teech could be tied to Níðhöggr, the dragon that sits at the bottom of Yggdrasil. The dragon, being a mythical creature, could be the basis of the reveal of new races in the series, which Vegapunk teased during his speech.

