5 Longest One Piece battles (& 5 of the shortest)

One Piece battles are some of the most innovative and best ones in anime. The fights involve a good amount of hand-to-hand combat, alongside the display of technique and pure talent. Throughout the series, there have been countless battles that either involved the Straw Hats or some other pirate crew.

One Piece battles have also lasted for different time-lapses which decide the intensity of these battles. However, the timelapse of these One Piece battles cannot be judged by the number of episodes/chapters they take place. They could be judged by the real-time they took place in the series.

Unfortunately, not many time-lapses of One Piece battles have been revealed, but certain estimates could be made to see how long these battles went on. This article will discuss the longest and the shortest One Piece battles.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece mangas and contains the author's opinion

Dorry versus Brogy, and 4 other One Piece battles that were the longest

1) Dorry versus Brogy

Dory (left) and Brogy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the battle of the giants has been going on for almost 100 years, Dorry versus Brogy is one of the oldest showdowns in the series and one of the longest One Piece battles. The battle started in early times after an argument between these giants.

Their battle has still not been decided as their powers remain matched and the only person who could decide the outcome of their battle is the God of Elbaf. Fans speculate that this could be Monkey D. Luffy, who has the Nika fruit.

2) Akainu versus Aokiji

Aokiji (left) and Akainu (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The battle between two of the strongest admirals of the Marine, Akainu versus Aokiji took place on Punk Hazard. It changed the physical appearance of the island after their battle ended.

It is also one of the longest One Piece battles that went on for almost 10 days straight. The battle was for the position of Fleet Admiral and Aokiji was the one who was supposed to be crowned this title. However, Akainu interfered and demanded a fight for this position.

The fight involved Akainu's Magma-Magma devil fruit and Aokiji's Ice-Ice fruit, which were both Logia and some of the strongest fruits in One Piece. The fight resulted in the triumph of Akainu who became the Fleet Admiral and Aokiji left the Marine after this fight.

3) Portgas D. ace versus Jinbe

Ace (left) and Jinbe (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ace versus Jinbe is a battle from the side-story series One Piece: Ace Story that was previewed in the main anime. It is a canon story and involves a battle between two future teammates. The battle took place for almost 5 days and the fire-fist emerged as the winner of this battle.

Besides being one of the longest One Piece battles, this battle also showed the fighting potential of both these fights, especially Jinbe. The fight was divided equally into two volumes and was illustrated by Boichi, the illustrated for Dr. Stone.

4) Gol D. Roger versus Edward Newgate (Whitebeard)

Roger (left) and Whitebeard (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the greatest fights in the series, which was between the Pirate King and Whitebeard lasted approximately 3 days and 3 nights. The fight involved their crews as this was their last showdown before Roger's public execution.

The fight involved both of the pirates showcasing their Conqueror's Haki and was also one of the first fights for future leaders like Shanks. Although they were rivals, Roger and Whitebeard still respected each other. They also showed it during one of the longest One Piece fights, as they didn't hold back against each other.

5) Kaido versus Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom)

Big Mom (left) and Kaido (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A mystery battle that no one is aware of, Kaido versus Linlin is one of the longest One Piece battles that lasted for almost 3 days and 2 nights. The fight took place during the start of these pirates' journey when they were considerably young.

Kaido and Big Mom were both Emperors so the battle can be expected to be one of the best ones in the series. Big Mom emerged as the winner of this battle, but fans speculate that Kaido is much stronger than her and his loss could be because he was young at that time.

Shanks versus Kidd, and 4 other One Piece battles that were the shortest

1) Shanks versus Kidd

Shanks vs Kidd as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The battle that was decided by only one move, Shanks versus Kidd is one of the shortest One Piece battles that hardly lasted a few minutes. This took place on Elbaf Island after Kidd left Wano and crossed paths with the Red Hair Pirates.

Despite Kidd being a part of the worst generation, he was no match against the Red Hair Emperor. Shanks used his Future Sight first to predict Kidd's massacre of his crew. This angered him enough to use Divine Departure, a move where he covered his weapon, Gryphon, with his Conqueror's Haki and took down the captain of Kidd Pirates. Kidd's status has been unknown since then.

2) Monkey D. Garp vs Aokiji

Garp (left) and Kuzan (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The battle of the master and student, this battle took place on Beehive Island which is also the place where Blackbeard Pirates are currently staying. The battle was heated and Aokiji didn't hold back against his teacher Garp who was also doing the same as Aokiji's crew had kidnapped Garp's student Koby.

The battle involved a flashback of the time when Garp trained Aokiji just like Koby. The battle involved a few exchanges of fists between these two and Aokiji triumphed as he froze Garp after defeating him. One of the shortest One Piece battles that lasted a few hours.

3) Monkey D. Luffy versus Buggy

Buggy (left) and Luffy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the first battles of One Piece, Luffy versus Buggy was the battle that showcased the devil fruit of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and the pirate clown Buggy. The battle lasted for a few hours with the defeat of the pirate clown and his crew.

This battle also involved the first three members of the Straw Hats, Nami, and Roronoa Zoro. Although there wasn't much energy between these three as a team, they still squeezed through and enjoyed one of their first wins as the Straw Hat Pirates.

4) Monkey D. Luffy versus Bellamy (first battle)

Luffy (standing) and Bellamy (on the ground) (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy versus Bellamy was a fight that took place during the Jaya arc of One Piece. The fight lasted for about 1 night and involved Luffy pulverizing Bellamy who had stolen a gold statue from one of Luffy's friends earlier.

The fight was one of the shortest One Piece fights and also one of the first times Luffy was seen angry. After raiding the bar where Bellamy was staying, Luffy challenged him for the golden statue. Bellamy tried his best to overwhelm Luffy with his Spring-Spring devil fruit, but Luffy defeated him with a single punch.

5) Monkey D. Luffy versus Foxy

Luffy (left) and Foxy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy versus Foxy was part of one of the most underwhelming arcs in One Piece, which was the Long Ring Long Land arc. The arc involved the Davy back fight between the Straw Hats and Foxy Pirates, the finale of which was the fight between Luffy and Foxy.

This fight was also the first appearance of Afro Luffy, which was just the protagonist wearing an afro wig to boost his spirit. The fight hardly lasted one day and is one of the shortest One Piece battles. Foxy was utterly defeated in this fight and Straw Hats escaped the Davy Back Fight without losing anything.

