One Piece: 10 fights that fans want to see in the final saga

It's been a wild ride these past 25 years. Eiichiro Oda recently told fans to fasten their seat belts, as preparations have been made for the final saga.

Fans have long been speculating about a few potential showdowns that could potentially take place towards the end of the story.

Remember, Oda can be a very unpredictable writer. Some of the entries on this list might not even happen. Nonetheless, most of these match-ups are fairly common predictions in the community.

1) Luffy versus Ryokugyu

One Piece Chapter 1053 has already set up this potential encounter. It's currently unknown how it will play out, but readers are very interested.

Luffy has grown a lot in the One Piece series. Ryokugyu might be a very powerful Admiral, but the Straw Hat isn't going to be afraid of him.

At this point in the story, Luffy has learned most of the advanced Haki techniques. He also mastered his Devil Fruit abilities.

This isn't going to be like Luffy versus Aokiji back in the Long Ring Long Land arc. Ryokugyu will be fighting a far greater foe.

2) Dragon versus the World Government

One Piece fans already know how strong Luffy and Garp can be. The Monkey family built a legendary reputation for their powerful feats. Now, fans want to see what Dragon can do.

Very little is known about his abilities, but Dragon is considered an extremely dangerous threat by the World Government. Keep in mind that Bartholomew Kuma was once a mere subordinate to Dragon. That speaks volumes about his potential strength in this series.

No matter who he ends up fighting, Dragon's feats are hotly anticipated.

3) Yamato versus Catarina Devon

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G Yamato vs Catarina Devon is a way better future matchup than Nami vs Devon. Two Mythical Zoans that are very strong. Devon is a former level 6 inmate so she’s definitely very strong. Okuchi no Makami(Wolf Deity) vs Kitsune(Fox Deity) would be a dope future One Piece fight. Yamato vs Catarina Devon is a way better future matchup than Nami vs Devon. Two Mythical Zoans that are very strong. Devon is a former level 6 inmate so she’s definitely very strong. Okuchi no Makami(Wolf Deity) vs Kitsune(Fox Deity) would be a dope future One Piece fight. https://t.co/X2w86xjnRd

Yamato is very likely to join the Straw Hats after they leave Wano Country. Since they will inevitably fight the Blackbeard Pirates, Yamato needs a worthy opponent.

Catarina Devon is a former Level Six prisoner from Impel Down. She is considered a very dangerous threat by the World Government.

It just so happens that Yamato and Catarina share a very similar theme with their Devil Fruits. Both are Mythical Zoans from the canine species, namely the wolf and the fox. These One Piece characters also deal with the concept of identities. Indeed, it would be a very fitting match-up.

4) Usopp versus Van Augur

fw.hxtic @Animetakes11 no joke he has mad haki potential and has used observation accidentally before. Sogeking ain’t a joke. Strongest sniper in verse van auger is gonna be a problem he has advanced haki and has been training and will prolly kill yasopp. I’m scared to see the bloodlust rage Usoppno joke he has mad haki potential and has used observation accidentally before. Sogeking ain’t a joke. Strongest sniper in verse van auger is gonna be a problem he has advanced haki and has been training and will prolly kill yasopp. I’m scared to see the bloodlust rage Usopp 😈 no joke he has mad haki potential and has used observation accidentally before. Sogeking ain’t a joke. Strongest sniper in verse⁉️ https://t.co/FtkpEEhbOq

Predictability doesn't always have to be boring in the One Piece series. Most fans would love to see a sniper duel between Usopp and Van Augur. They have achieved some of the most impressive long-range feats in the series.

Usopp isn't the strongest fighter in One Piece, but he is among the smartest. He always has a few tricks up his sleeve, particularly with the Pop Green plants. Usopp has a very creative mindset that can be put to good use.

Meanwhile, the Blackbeard Pirates have been looking for powerful Devil Fruits. Van Augur will likely have one related to his long-range fighting style.

5) Sanji versus Kizaru

Skully☠️ @UzBolt (I have a feeling he will go against Sanji eventuall because he kicks a lot) Kizaru speed of light ability is crazy(I have a feeling he will go against Sanji eventuall because he kicks a lot) Kizaru speed of light ability is crazy😭(I have a feeling he will go against Sanji eventuall because he kicks a lot) https://t.co/1UBv6hmko4

This is a very common prediction for Straw Hats versus Admiral match-ups. Many One Piece fans want Sanji to face off against Kizaru. Both have tremendous speed and kick-based offense.

Kizaru might be the fastest character in the entire series. The Pika Pika no Mi allows him to become light itself. Very few characters have the Kenbunshoku Haki to keep up with him.

Of course, Sanji might just be a notable exception. If anybody can dodge light attacks from Kizaru, it's going to be him.

Sanji is by far the quickest Straw Hat. Now that he's received cybernetic upgrades in Wano Country, he is much stronger than ever before.

6) Sabo versus Akainu

The one StrawHat @strawhatone Sabo really need to get revenge for ace by at least taking down or ending Akainu. Sabo really need to get revenge for ace by at least taking down or ending Akainu. https://t.co/9wN3qwaoN6

Sabo is a member of the Revolutionary Army, which means he strongly opposes the World Government. This makes him the enemy in the eyes of Akainu.

Luffy isn't the only character with a grudge against the Fleet Admiral. Sabo was very close with Ace back in the day. Unfortunately, the Mera Mera no Mi is a weaker version of the Magu Magu no Mi. Ace's fire was no match for Akainu's magma, and it resulted in his death.

One Piece fans would love to see how Sabo would fare in a fight. He did inherit Ace's former Devil Fruit, but the question remains if he can learn from the same mistakes. Whether he teams up with Luffy or not, Sabo needs to avenge his fallen brother and play a role in defeating Akainu.

7) Roger and Garp versus the Rocks Pirates

At some point, the Rocks Pirates will have a flashback sequence. There isn't much context revealed yet, but One Piece fans need to know why Roger and Garp teamed up together against the Rocks Pirates. They also want a glimpse of just how strong Xebec really was back then.

Roger versus Whitebeard is a legendary moment from the Wano Country arc. However, Xebec was considered Roger's greatest rival, not Whitebeard. The hype factor should be dialed up to eleven for this flashback.

8) Zoro versus Mihawk

This fight was set up all the way back in the Baratie arc. Zoro made a childhood promise to Kuina that he would become the world's best swordsman. Of course, he was no match for Mihawk back then, but a lot has changed over the years.

Zoro finally unlocked Haoshoku Haki in the Wano Country arc. He also obtained the legendary sword Enma.

Mihawk personally trained Zoro during the One Piece timeskip. He would rather fight Zoro in a few years than wait several decades for him to get stronger. Eventually, they will duel with each other in the final saga. It's the longest-awaited rematch in the series.

9) Luffy versus Akainu

It doesn't get more personal than Luffy versus Akainu. Despite his best efforts in the Marineford arc, the Straw Hat was unable to save his sworn brother Ace.

Very few One Piece villains have completely destroyed Luffy's spirit quite like Akainu. Many fans are resentful for that very reason.

Ever since the timeskip, both of these characters have risen in power. Akainu is now the Fleet Admiral of the Marines. His organization has gotten more powerful over the years.

Meanwhile, Luffy is now an Emperor of the Sea, having beaten the world's strongest creature in Kaido. Now that he has learned the advanced techniques of Busoshoku Haki, Luffy has the means to fight magma without touching it.

10) Luffy versus Blackbeard

This is a rivalry that completely defines the One Piece series. Both of these pirates have clashing philosophies. Blackbeard is a fierce believer in fate, while Luffy marches to the beat of his own drum. They both want to find the One Piece treasure for themselves.

Blackbeard will forever bear some responsibility for Ace's death back in Marineford. He was unable to capture Luffy at the time, so he took his sworn brother as a consolation prize. Had it not been for Blackbeard, Ace would've never been in the Marine's custody.

After the fall of Big Mom and Kaido in Wano Country, Luffy and Blackbeard are still left standing as Emperors of the Sea. Their respective pirate crews are prime candidates for finding Laugh Tale and discovering its secrets.

Luffy versus Blackbeard is not a matter of "if" but a matter of "when."

