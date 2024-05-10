Akainu could side with Dragon in One Piece's final battle after discovering the truth about Imu and the Gorosei

With One Piece nearing its climax, fans are eager to speculate on the final fates of some of their favorite characters. While nothing is confirmed as to which characters will survive and which will be sacrificed, fans love to theorize as to what Eiichiro Oda is thinking.

Rumor has it that the author stated that one of the Straw Hat would pass away before the crew reached the One Piece, which suggests that Usopp may be destined to die (although there is no proof of this claim). Similarly, Admiral Kizaru could also be destined for the same fate, as his justice could finally be taking shape as he shows his mellow side to Bonney and the Straw Hats.

However, amid all these speculations, there is one character whom the fans have no idea about as to what he could do in the final saga of the series. That character is the current Fleet Admiral, Akainu. Some fans speculate that he will fight against his own leaders at the end of the series due to his wavering justice, which changes every time, and might have the same enemy as his enemies.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the actions of Akainu in the final saga of One Piece

Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sakazuki (Admiral Akainu) is one of the series' major antagonists. He was part of the main trio of Admirals introduced in the first part of the series. He was later promoted to the position of Fleet Admiral after an intense fight with Admiral Kuzan, who left the Navy after his loss against Akainu.

From the very start of the series, Akainu is depicted as a man of strict justice who despises pirates. He has expressed his anger against them in every condition, with the biggest example being during the Marineford battle, when the Admiral killed Portgas D Ace right in front of his little brother, Monkey D Luffy.

However, surprisingly, both Akainu and the World Government work on different ideologies, with the former following the motto of 'Thorough Justice' and the latter through 'Absolute Justice.'

As their name implies, 'Thorough Justice' means to study a matter before declaring justice on it, and 'Absolute Justice' means declaring justice on something according to some standards, which in this case are the rules made by the World Government. So, this could be the point where Akainu could be different from the World Government.

Saturn revealing Sakazuki's blunder (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, in One Piece chapter 1113, Saint Saturn revealed that during the Ohara Incident, Akainu let Nico Robin escape from the island, meaning he became lenient at some point during this incident. In chapter 397, Akainu ordered the Marines to blast the civilian ships of Ohara to ensure the extermination of everyone, so why would he spare Nico Robin?

This could be related to his 'Thorough Justice' as he noticed something wrong in killing Nico Robin. So, what would happen when Akainu learned about the true faces of the Five Elders and Imu? At this point, things might get interesting because Akainu could part ways with the World Government but not with the Navy.

Also Read: One Piece: Why Akainu may be important in upcoming arcs

As indicated in the series, the Marine Corps is Akainu's stronghold due to his position as Fleet Admiral. This means that in the final saga, fans could see him going against the Five Elders and Imu with his Marine officers. There is another group of people who are aiming to destroy the World Government and that is the Revolutionary Army.

Monkey D Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This may be the point where Akainu sides with Dragon, but these two could also have a history that the author hasn't revealed. Dragon was a Marine officer who couldn't find justice in the Marine Corps and left to seek justice of his own. Akainu joined the Maine at an early stage of life, so he could have crossed paths with the Dragon.

As Dragon betrayed the Marine, their relationship could be that of enemies. So, Akainu would not directly join Dragon's side, but as they have the same enemy (the World Government), they would be fighting together.

Related Links