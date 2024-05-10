Chapter 1114 spoilers all but confirm Roger started the Great Pirate Era with One Piece's great flood in mind

One Piece chapter 1114 is set to be released on May 13, 2024. This chapter could be considered one of the masterclass works of Eiichiro Oda as the spoilers featured a lot of reveals. One of the reveals is among the most anticipated ones— about the Void Century.

The chapter also showcased the Gorosei in distress who were brainstorming to find a way to stop Vegapunk's stream. The Mother Flame was also used by Gorosei, but unfortunately, Vegapunk's message didn't stop and he continued revealing everything he possibly could.

One thing that intrigued fans was that Vegapunk predicted the rising sea levels from yesterday, even though his message seemed old. He also revealed that Joyboy was the first pirate, indicating that Joyboy knew about the flooding Vegapunk mentioned. Moreover, it is speculated that Roger also knew about the flooding, which could be the reason why he started the Great Pirate Era.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1114 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Vegapunk's reveal of the flooding could be related to Roger starting the Great Pirate Era

Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1114, the chapter commenced with revealing some islands of the Grand Line where people listened to the message of Vegapunk. The chapter also revealed Impel Down where Doflamingo made fun of the jail as it was already underwater.

Dr. Vegapunk continued his message and predicted an earthquake that occurred an hour ago. This was proof that he was not joking around to the world about the truth of the world

The focus then shifted to the Five Elders, out of which Saint Saturn took the responsibility of destroying all Transponder Snails in the room through Mother Flame that was sitting underwater. He snuck past the Straw Hats and entered Mother Flame to destroy all Transponder Snail. Unfortunately, his work didn't bear any fruit as Vegapunk's message continued.

Vegapunk then revealed his sins, one of which was his attempt to use the Sun as a source of energy, and the other was researching the Void Century. He also added that he could deduce the current events (earthquakes and rising sea levels) due to the same research.

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He then unveiled a warrior from the Void Century who had a stretchy body, just like the Sun God Nika and Monkey D Luffy. While he was doing this, Luffy was fighting Warcury. Vegapunk revealed the name of this warrior to be Joyboy, who was also the first pirate of the world.

The central deduction from One Piece chapter 1114 spoilers would be that Vegapunk learned about the rising sea levels from his research on the Void Century. This could relate to the famous fan speculation that Roger and his fellow pirates got to know about the Void Century when they reached Laugh Tale (the location of the One Piece).

Gol D Roger as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So, this could mean that Roger was aware of the flooding, due to which he unveiled the grand treasure lying on Laugh Tale to the world moments. before his death. This therefore gave rise to the Great Pirate Era. He could have wanted the world to get used to ships as he could have known that the Grand Line would drown one day, which Vegapunk also revealed.

Moreover, the occupation of the Roger Pirates also indicated that they knew about the flooding, as they were present with their captain on Laugh Tale. Rayleigh became a shipcoater, so he knew how to make a ship travel underwater. Crocus started living inside a whale (Laboon) so he could survive massive flooding.

Shanks (left) and Buggy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks and Buggy didn't visit Laugh Tale as they decided to stay back due to Buggy's fever. But their reactions could give more proof to this point. Roger revealed something to Shanks after returning from Laugh Tale. Whatever he said made Shanks cry, indicating that he was sad about the world sinking. Moreover, the Red Pirates had no devil fruits, meaning they could swim.

Lastly, Buggy's reaction to eating the Chop-Chop devil fruit was strange as he was terrified of getting devil fruit. This could be because he also knew about the flooding (from Shanks) and could have gotten worried about his future. So, Roger starting the Great Pirate Era could be a way for him to save the majority of the world from drowning as he knew about the flooding.

Related Links

One Piece chapter 1114: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1114 spoilers: Joy Boy revealed as "the first pirate" while Luffy gets Gear 5 back

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers: Dr. Vegapunk confirms flood has already begun as Straw Hats' escape continues

Chapter 1114 spoilers confirm Luffy as One Piece's chosen one

One Piece chapter 1113: Dr. Vegapunk corners the Gorosei as Sanji and Nami spring into action