One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans: Jaguar D. Saul reappears as Gorosei lose further control of Egghead

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans were expected to bring an end to the long wait for a look at the upcoming issue’s artwork before its official release via Shueisha. Excitingly, these raw scans were released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and did provide an exciting inside look at the illustrations for the upcoming issue.

Likewise, while there is much regarding the issue’s story which can’t be surmised from the One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans alone, the raw scans do reveal some intriguing developments.

That includes the reappearance of Jaguar D. Saul after a nearly two-decade long absence from the story, as well as several other fan-favorites making cameos via reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans give exciting looks at additional reactions to Dr. Vegapunk’s message

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans begin with a look at the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s journey around Wano.

He’s seen meeting with Kin’emon, who is seemingly asking him to work in a specific stop to his journey around the country of Wano. Yamato is seen happily accepting, indicated by him giving Kin’emon a thumbs up.

The issue then heads to Marineford, where Hina, Fleet Admiral Akainu, and others are seen reacting to this news. Akainu, also known as Sakazuki, is seen silently listening with an almost knowing expression on his face.

The focus then shifts to Jaya, where several pirates are laughing at Dr. Vegapunk’s words in a scene reminiscent of when Luffy’s dreams were laughed at on Jaya.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans shift focus yet again to Water 7, where Paulie is seen looking out on the city with a seemingly nervous expression. Focus shifts yet again to Impel Down level 6, where Donqquixote Doflamingo is seen laughing at Dr. Vegapunk’s message while chatting with Magellan.

Focus shifts once more to Fishman Island, where Shirahoshi, her father, and others are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message and discussing it. Focus shifts once again back to Egghead Island, where the Marines on the ships surrounding the island are seen reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s words.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans then see the Gorosei discussing the situation, with Vegapunk York seen aiding them in their search for the Transmission Transponder Snail.

The focus shifts once more to what appears to be Totto Land given the presence of Charlotte Smoothie and Mont-d’Or in this scene. The two are shown to be shocked by Dr. Vegapunk’s words.

Focus then shifts once more to an island which is seemingly being flooded by the recent earthquakes and rise in sea level, with people fleeing to the roofs of their homes or boats to survive. Tonjit is also seen on Long Ring Long Land, listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words in silence as is a bandaged Kuzan on Hachinosu Island.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans then shift back to Egghead Island once again, where Nami’s group is seen holding back Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. He quickly swipes them all aside, but Robin saves the group with her Devil Fruit powers by making a net for them. Saturn scurries past them with this opportunity, barging into what’s revealed as the room where the Mother Flame weapon is kept.

Saturn then transforms back into his human form and begins destroying the various Transponder Snails in the room. A closeup of the Mother Flame is shown here, revealing it as a somehow still-burning flame kept inside a water-filled tank.

The focus is briefly given to the general Marines on Egghead before Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy are shown running away from Saint Topman Warcury. Luffy is shown to be back in his Gear 5 form in this panel.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans then immediately shift to Mariejois, where Imu’s silhouette is seen silently listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words as some Celestial Dragons react rowdily.

In a shocking twist, the issue’s focus goes to an unnamed island which is presumably Elbaf, revealing Jaguar D. Saul to be alive and well. Saul is seen lying down in a forest while listening to and laughing at Dr. Vegapunk’s words.

The focus then shifts to Orange Town, Boodle and Chouchou are seen with the former’s granddaughter, listening to and discussing Dr. Vegapunk’s words. Marguerite and other Kuja tribe warriors are also seen on Amazon Lily silently listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s words. Meanwhile, on Egghead, Robin, Nami and the others regroup after their encounter with Saturn.

One Piece chapter 1114 raw scans then reveal the shape of the Labo-Phase’s cloud to be changing, shown to be the work of a severely damaged Vegapunk Edison in the control room. This will likewise allow the Thousand Sunny to simply drop into the ocean, setting the Straw Hats up for their final escape.

Meanwhile, Dorry and Brogy are seen telling Luffy to stop attacking Saint Warcury since it’s futile. They’re proven right with Luffy hurting himself once again after his latest punch, laughing at the face he makes in the aftermath.

As that happens, the issue ends with Dr. Vegapunk discussing Joy Boy, saying he lived during the Void Century and had a stretchy body like Sun God Nika of Elbaf. That's known thanks to earlier, text-based spoilers for the issue.

