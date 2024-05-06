One Piece's latest reveal explains a key mystery about Shanks and his crew

One Piece chapter 1113 had a very significant revelation by Dr. Vegapunk, who stated that the world is going to sink in the water. Now, some fans have noticed that neither Shanks nor his crew has Devil Fruits. Considering that becoming a Devil Fruit user keeps a person from having the ability to swim, this means there is a very good chance that Shanks and his men were already aware of this coming threat.

This detail could potentially say a lot about Shanks, who is one of the most mysterious characters in the entirety of One Piece and whose true intentions are yet to be shown. Therefore, the possibility of him being aware of the forthcoming flood could give some context to his actions and, in a way, explain a few more details of his relationship with Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1113 has probably confirmed that Shanks was aware of the incoming flood

The recent chapter 1113 of the manga showed more of Dr. Vegapunk's recorded message and it was confirmed that the world is sinking, although there haven't been any further details, as of this writing. However, this adds to the mystery of Shanks as a character because he and his crew don't have Devil Fruits, which means they haven't lost the ability to swim.

That is a very interesting detail because it could suggest that Shanks was already aware of what was going to happen in the world and was preparing his men for the impending flood. Such a course of action also fits his character, all things considered. There is also the fact that Shanks has been shown talking with the Elders of the Gorosei, thus suggesting that he is on good terms with them.

His connection with Gol D. Roger is also another factor that could suggest that the King of the Pirates could have been aware of the situation and passed the knowledge to Shanks. However, the only confirmed detail that fans can use at the moment is that his crew doesn't have Devil Fruits and that he has a connection with the Gorosei.

Luffy, Shanks, and the Nika twist

The Nika twist has been one of the most divisive decisions by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, as he revealed that Luffy was chosen by the Sun God Nika to wield his Devil Fruit. But this moment was not only an element that affected the character of Luffy and even the World Government as an organization, but also Shanks and his role in the story.

There are a lot of questions regarding Shanks, such as why he stole the Nika Fruit from the World Government, why he didn't take Luffy with him after he ate it, why he didn't have anyone supervise him after eating it, and what his intentions are as a whole. There is also the fact that the story has not explained his connection with the Gorosei, being the sole pirate, thus far in the series, to talk to them in a very casual manner.

Final thoughts

The fact that Shanks and his crew don't have Devil Fruits could be a very interesting sign that he was aware of the impending flood in One Piece. Therefore, this begs the question of how he found out and what his plans are to deal with this situation.

