Japanese One Piece fans knew Vegapunk's message months ago due to Oda's mistake

One Piece chapter 1113 had a significant revelation through Vegapunk's message regarding the world sinking, but it turns out that there was a mistake months ago that spoiled the twist for Japanese audiences. This happened in chapter 1085 of the manga, with author Eiichiro Oda making a mistake in a line of narration, thus confirming what Vegapunk would ultimately reveal in chapter 1113.

While the vast majority of Western One Piece fans are only now discovering this, there is no denying that the little mistake was something that spoiled a major twist of the Egghead arc. Considering what has been taking place thus far in this arc, there is a very good chance that this is going to be the most important revelation that readers are going to get.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining the mistake that Eiichiro Oda made in the One Piece manga several months ago, spoiling Vegapunk's message

The mistake happened during the earlier versions of chapter 1085 of the manga, as it was edited in later editions to avoid spoiling Vegapunk's revelation in chapter 1113. The first version of the chapter was written in Japanese with the words "沈みゆく世界に夜明けの旗を掲げ," which translates to "Raising the flag of dawn in a sinking world".

That is a very obvious reference to Vegapunk's comments in chapter 1113 that the world is going to sink, although future editions of chapter 1085 were changed, since Oda didn't want to give much away at the time. However, a lot of Japanese YouTubers picked up on this fact and made videos covering the matter, which is why the recent revelation in the manga didn't come across as a surprise for the readers of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Vegapunk confirming that the world is going to sink has left a lot of people speculating about how that is going to happen. Some have theorized that Imu is a Sea Devil who wants to dominate the entirety of the world and does so by sinking them, with other fans coming up with the possible theory that he or she sank the Ancient Kingdom centuries ago.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Vegapunk in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The coming chapters of the Egghead arc are very likely to be the final ones, with the Straw Hats running away and heading to the next storyline. The way things are looking at the moment, the main cast is no match for the Elders of the Gorosei and are probably going to walk away from Egghead in order to survive.

Perhaps the biggest question at the moment is what is going to happen to Luffy, since he is dealing with several members of the Gorosei and has run out of energy to use his Gear 5 transformation. And considering that he only has the support of the Giants, it makes it very likely that he is going to have to pull an exit in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1085 had author Eiichiro Oda spoiling some major plot points regarding Vegapunk's revelation of the world sinking, which is why he decided to edit it in future editions. This is a very good example that even some of the most seasoned mangaka can make mistakes from time to time.

