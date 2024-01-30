One Piece: Sanji is set to have the biggest role in Egghead arc (& it'll parallel Kuma's journey)

One Piece is, on paper, reaching the end of the Egghead arc and there are theories of how the storyline could conclude, especially considering the plot of Bonney and Bartholomew Kuma. Additionally, the fandom is always prone to come out with some interesting theories and some fans claim that Sanji could have a prominent role near the end of the arc.

Sanji had a very interesting connection with Kuma during the final events of the Thriller Bark arc, which is something that One Piece fans have picked up on. There are a lot of different angles that suggest that everybody's favorite cook could have a big role to play at the end of the series as a fitting conclusion to Kuma's journey since he was first introduced to the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Sanji could have a prominent role at the end of One Piece's Egghead arc

There is a fan theory in One Piece that suggests that Sanji is going to have a prominent role at the end of the Egghead arc. This is because of the parallel that was established with Kuma during the events of Thriller Bark. Sanji offered himself before Zoro did his "Nothing happened" moment, claiming that he was going to be the one in the crew who would cause the World Government the most problems.

The theory indicates that Sanji is going to risk his life and humanity to stop the Mother Flame power station, making use of his unique genetics to withstand that sacrifice. This will also make his moment with Kuma come full circle and serve as another connection between these two characters and how they are more similar than most people may think at first.

Kuma and Sanji were willing to sacrifice their humanity for their loved ones but managed to retain what made them who they are. This is something that both characters have shown throughout the franchise in their respective arcs. In that regard, it could work as Sanji's "Nothing happened" moment and also a callback to the moments prior to the timeskip where he would go off on his own to save the day for the Straw Hats.

Sanji's role in One Piece

Sanji after the timeskip (Image via Toei Animation).

Sanji is one of the most prominent One Piece characters in the entire franchise. This is because of his role as a member of the Straw Hat crew and also because he had an entire arc focused on his origins and motivations. The Whole Cake arc, from that perspective, is a rarity in the series as the Straw Hats are not getting roles of that ilk at this point of the manga.

There have been some divisive opinions regarding Sanji's characterization beyond that arc. This was very well-received since his running gag of being extremely attracted to women and not knowing how to behave has gotten somewhat old to a lot of fans. It is a running criticism of the Straw Hats in general, with most recent arcs focusing on just superficial traits of theirs.

Be that as it may, Sanji is still one of the most popular characters in the series, and most fans of his are hopeful he can get a key moment before the end of the Egghead arc.

Final thoughts

A new One Piece theory suggests that Sanji is going to have a big moment before the end of the Egghead arc because of his words to Kuma in Thriller Bark. He had said that he was going to be the one to cause the World Government a lot more problems.