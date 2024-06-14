One Piece could see one of Usopp's most infamous lies come true with chapter 1117's apparent setup

Although One Piece chapter 1117 is set to be released on June 17, 2024, its spoilers have already been released. Fortunately, the Straw Hat Pirates have departed from Egghead Island, which could give one character a spotlight which fans were expecting from the beginning of the series.

The chapter spoilers also gave fans their most wanted showdown between Roronoa Zoro and Saint Nusjuro, thus building up the hype of the final saga. Vegapunk's message was also stopped after Gorosei impaled the Iron Giant.

While most of the Straw Hats are on their way to Elbaf Island, the strongest ones of this crew are still left on Egghead Island, defending against the Gorosei. In all this, one running joke centered around Usopp could come true. Usopp, from the very start, calls himself 'Captain' Usopp, and with the strongest ones left on Egghead, his captain role might become a reality.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1117.

Exploring Usopp's role after the setup in One Piece chapter 1117

Koby as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to One Piece chapter 1117 spoilers, the chapter commenced with the reveal of the SWORD that was present inside a hospital. Everyone was recovering after they rescued Koby from the claws of the Blackbeard Pirates. The spoilers also showcased the reaction to Vegapunk's speech on other islands and hinted at the return of some old characters.

The chapter spoilers then focused on Egghead Island, where the Straw Hats had boarded the Thousand Sunny and were waiting for Jinbe and Zoro to board. Unfortunately, as these two reached the ship, they were attacked by Saint Nusjuro. Zoro told his crew to leave without them.

On the other hand, Luffy was fleeing from a Gorosei who was now accompanying some other Gorosei as they cornered the Iron Giant. Vegapunk was about to reveal something regarding the D clan, but the Gorosei impaled the Iron Giant before he could speak and ended the broadcast.

Sanji (left) and Zoro (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

As of chapter 1117, there are 3 Straw Hat Pirates remaining on Egghead Island. There is the captain, Monkey D Luffy, who is fighting off Saint Warcury alongside Dorry and Brogy. Zoro and Jinbe, as confirmed by chapter 1117 spoilers, are fighting against Saint Nusjuro. Lastly, there is Sanji, who is accompanying Bonney and Vegapunk Atlas, ready to leave Egghead Island.

Considering how Zoro and Jinbe were left behind to hold back Saint Nusjuro, Sanji could also face the same fate as he could help Bonney and Atlas escape Egghead Island. With the strongest Straw Hat Pirates now left on the island, a long-running joke could come into play in the next chapter.

Usopp Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is currently the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates, but he was the leader of the Usopp Pirates in Syrup Village. His crewmates referred to him as 'Captain' Usopp even though he possesses no captain qualities.

After disbanding his crew and joining the Straw Hat Pirates, whenever a difficult situation arrived, Usopp would refer to him as 'Captain' Usopp and mock the enemy, stating how strong he was.

Usopp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This lie became a running joke in the series, but considering how Usopp's lies are coming true in the final saga (the spider lie he made regarding Saint Saturn), another lie becoming a reality wouldn't surprise the fandom.

From the next chapter, fans could see 'Captain' Usopp in his true essence as he guides the strongest Straw Hats victorious against the Five Elders, no pun intended this time.

Related Links