One Piece: Usopp might be the one to defeat Van Augur

Snipers play a pivotal role for pirate crews in the world of One Piece. They are mostly included as fighters, but sometimes, they make up the brains of a crew or have an even higher position in a pirate crew.

For instance, Van Augur, the sniper for the Blackbeard Pirates, could be considered the brains for this crew as he seems like a person who thinks before doing anything. Another example is the most famous sniper of One Piece, Usopp, the sniper for the Straw Hat Pirates, who is a vital part of his crew.

When these two snipers collide, fans don't expect Usopp to win, as he is depicted as a weak character from the start. But during the Egghead arc, a key reveal could have already confirmed the defeat of Van Augur at the hands of Usopp.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece theory reveals Van Augur's weakness that could confirm Usopp's victory against him

Van Augur using his sniper rifle (Image via Toei Animation)

Van Augur ate the Warp-Warp devil fruit, which lets him teleport from one place to another. His devil fruit abilities were demonstrated in One Piece episode 1093 as he helped Teech (the captain of Blackbeard Pirates) teleport on land.

He also displayed his sniper abilities against Law. When Law was about to attack Blackbeard from afar, Van Augur teleported to a location where Law was in view and shot him with his rifle. Fortunately, Law was saved by one of his crewmates. This showed that he is one of the best snipers in One Piece.

On the other hand, there is Usopp, who still uses a slingshot to fight. Before time skip, he used a slingshot to throw his self-made bullets. After the time skip, his bullets upgraded to supernatural seeds, each with a unique power.

Compared to a slingshot, a rifle definitely has the upper hand due to more force and much higher accuracy in aim. So, for Usopp to win against Van Augur, he needs an overpowered ability or find Van Augur's weakness.

Expand Tweet

Turns out, Van Augur's weakness lies in his own devil fruit, which was revealed in the Egghead arc of One Piece. In chapter 1066, as Luffy's group reached a giant robot, they saw Vegapunk buried in the ground. Vegapunk explained his situation by saying that while he was trying to warp from one place to another, the space-time got distorted, and he got buried inside the ground.

It can be simply explained that if a person is wrapping from one place to another, the only way to stop them is to place an object in their path. Doing so, they will be stuck inside that object and thus be captured. But this would require precognitive knowledge, which is only possible through Future Sight.

According to fans, Usopp is one of the leading candidates who could awaken Future Sight in the upcoming chapters of One Piece. So, with his slingshot not being much of a competition against Van Augur's rifle, his Future Sight will help defeat Van Augur.

With his Future Sight, Usopp could predict the pathway in which Van Augur wraps. This will give the former a chance to place an object in his way and win against Van Augur.

Final thoughts

Usopp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This theory might seem far-fetched considering how the supporting argument for this possibility (Usopp beating Van Augur) is another theory (Usopp awakening Future Sight).

But as the sniper of the great Straw Hat Pirates, he could be destined to awaken this ability as he is already skilled at using Observation Haki (as displayed during the One Piece Film Red).