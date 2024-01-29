One Piece: Straw Hat Grand Fleet will turn the Holy Knights from hunters to hunted

One Piece's final saga is in full stream both in the manga and anime, and fans love it. The final saga will reveal every mystery, connect every foreshadowing, and answer every question that One Piece fans have had since the series started.

A while ago, the reveal of the Holy Knights sparked a new light of interest from the fans. Fans linked the leader of this group, Garling Fingarland, to one of the series's main characters, Shanks. But there is another theory that might overpower the hype of the former one.

Like the Holy Knight, the Straw Hat Grand Fleet has also made their presence less known, which means that a battle royale might be in preparation between these two heavyweights.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

One Piece: A battle royale at Elbaf in the upcoming chapters makes sense

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet is a group of pirate crews that serve under Monkey D. Luffy (the captain of the Straw Hats). This alliance was formed during the Dressrosa arc, and the captains of each crew in this alliance promised their loyalty to Luffy, who saved their lives.

The Holy Knights are a group of peacemakers that serve directly under the World Government and outrank even the World Navy. According to fans, their representative, Farling Fingarland, is considered a relative of Shanks, and his character has been kept a mystery from the very start.

After the formation of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, the alliance remained silent most of the time, as Luffy told them to do whatever they wanted until one was in trouble. But Sai and Leo couldn't keep the cover of this alliance as they saved Shirahoshi during the Levely Arc from Celestial Dragon Saint Charlos.

Not only did they do a grave crime of 'attempted murder' on a celestial dragon, they even declared their name as 'the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.' This put them on the radar of the Navy, and it might be keeping an eye on this alliance.

After a few chapters of the Holy Knight's introduction, they were shown in action as Garling crucified Saint Mjosgard (one of the celestial dragons), who helped Sai and Leo in their attempted murder of another Celestial Dragon. This showed the power and authority of Holy Knights, who can do anything to maintain 'class' distinction in the world of One Piece.

As the Straw Hat Grand Fleet is not a small group of individuals, the Navy will never be able to care for such a big group of pirates. So, the ones keeping tabs on these pirates and waiting for an attack are the Holy Knights, the peacemakers of this world.

Luffy punching Saint Charlos (Image via Toei Animation)

Not only did this alliance attempt the murder of a Celestial Dragon, but during the Saboady Arc, the leader of this alliance, Monkey D. Luffy, punched the same Celestial Dragon. So, it might be time for these knights to appear and wipe out the troublemakers.

No number of Holy Knights (at least nine members) has been revealed, with only one known at the time, Garling Fingarland. As this battle will be grand, it will take place on the grandest stage of One Piece, the Elbaf Island, which will be the last stage of One Piece.

And with a fleet as big as the Straw Hat Alliance, the Holy Knights might not stand a chance against them. So, after this fight, the alliance will march towards Mariejois, the land where the masterminds stand.

Reunion between father and son

Dragon (left) and Luffy (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In chapter 1083 of One Piece, while conversing with Sabo on the Transponder Snail, Dragon tells Sabo that the real job of the Revolutionary Army will start when the World Government releases the Holy Knights. This means there might be a reunion between the father and his son (Dragon and Luffy) since the day Luffy was born.

On one side is the world's worst criminal who has an entire organization of fighters who strive for freedom, an Emperor of the sea with a massive fleet of pirates under his command, and on the other side are the most powerful soldiers of the World Government.