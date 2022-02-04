One Piece (Theory): Elbaf lore could reveal a big secret about the Red Line

With One Piece’s critically acclaimed Wano arc approaching its end, many fans are looking ahead to what could possibly be next. The most popular and prevalent answer amongst fans seems to be Elbaf, the land of the Giants which Usopp has long wished to visit.

A theory posted to Reddit in early 2021 by u/CM_Renji asserts that Elbaf is indeed on the horizon in addition to a theory regarding Elbafian lore. Key evidence in support of the theory is found during the Little Garden arc, where Giants Dorry and Brogy are introduced as fans’ first experience with the race.

This article breaks down this One Piece Elbafian lore theory.

Elbafian lore could reveal major secret about One Piece’s Red Line

One Piece Blood-stained Serpent theory

Dorry references the Blood-stained Serpent in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

An r/OnePiece theory post made by Redditor CM_Renji seemingly asserts Elbaf is both on the horizon and will provide some big answers about the One Piece world.

CM_Renji begins their post by pointing out how in everything from design to names, the Elbafian Giants seem heavily connected to Norse mythology. CM_Renji specifically cites the Elbafian Prince’s name being Loki, as well as visual similarities to Viking warriors.

Dorry references the Blood-stained Serpent in the manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

In both the series' anime and manga, Dorry makes reference to a snake being soaked in blood as the one thing he and Brogy can’t pierce. Within the context of Norse mythology, the idea of a snake evokes the image of Jӧrmungandr, the World Serpent.

Jӧrmungandr was a child of Loki who was thrown by grandfather Odin into the ocean which circles Midgard (Earth). Jӧrmungandr apparently “grew so large that it was able to surround the Earth” and grab its own tail. When combining this image of a snake so large it can wrap around the planet with the red color of blood, fans should get a very familiar image.

Earth as it exists in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s only major continental body of land, the Red Line, perfectly evokes the image of a Blood-stained Serpent the size of Jӧrmungandr. In addition to its red color, the Red Line stretches around the entire series globe.

CM_Renji then asserts that the Red Line is indeed the World Serpent Jӧrmungandr, only in some kind of dormant or resting state. Mythology also claims that when Jӧrmungandr “releases its tail, Ragnarӧk will begin,” possibly symbolic of the Red Line’s destruction and the beginning of the series' final war.

One Piece theory in summation

While CM_Renji doesn’t offer any more insight into the theory than what’s presented here, there’s more than enough evidence to prove a connection. Many real-life mythologies have inspired various countries and plot points in the series, validating the foundation of CM_Renji’s theory.

While the Red Line being a giant, sleeping snake is somewhat unlikely, the continental land mass is at least symbolic of the Norse World Serpent. Symbolism is one of author Eiichiro Oda’s favorite literary devices, along with foreshadowing, and evidence of both are present in CM_Renji’s theory.

