One Piece theory explains why Black Blades are so rare (even amongst legends like Roger & Whitebeard)

In the vast world of One Piece, swords hold a momentous role as formidable weapons wielded by exceptionally powerful characters. Amidst the diverse array of sword types, Black Blades emerge as unparalleled symbols of strength and rarity. These extraordinary blades possess distinct qualities that distinguish them from ordinary ones.
Throughout the series, only a few select characters possess the rare ability to wield Black Blades. Notable individuals like Ryuma Shimotsuki, Dracule Mihawk, and potentially Roronoa Zoro join this exclusive group. This article delves into a theory that illuminates why Black Blades are so scarce, even among legendary figures such as Gol D. Roger and Edward Newgate (Whitebeard).
One Piece: Secret Behind Forging a Black Blade
Black Blades are swords that have gone through a transformative process, imbuing them with immense power and permanently coloring them black. These extraordinary blades surpass ordinary swords in strength, durability, and cutting capabilities.
They are renowned for their remarkable hardness and ability to resist damage, enabling wielders to unleash devastating attacks. In the One Piece universe, two particular Black Blades stand out: Ryuma's Shusui and Mihawk's Yoru. These iconic weapons symbolize unparalleled strength and mastery in the world of One Piece.
Every renowned sword or weapon has the potential to transform into a black blade, including Roger's Ace and Whitebeard's Naginata. However, why didn't these legendary figures' supreme-grade swords become black?
The main difference between Roger/WB's weapons and the two black blade examples in the story lies in their origins. Shusui and Yoru were initially forged with a specific purpose, but they were reforged once that purpose was fulfilled.
What was the unfulfilled purpose behind Roger and Whitebeard's weapons that prevented them from being reforged? It is quite evident. Whitebeard's weapon was created to safeguard his family, a mission he tragically failed when Teach betrayed him and killed Thatch.
As for Roger, it is believed that Ace was created with his unfinished dream in mind - a dream he tragically passed on before achieving. This unfulfilled vision was subsequently inherited by the next generation, ultimately resulting in Ace never being recreated or revived.
Yoru and Shusui exhibit notable differences. Shusui, known as the sword of the revered sword god Ryuma, played a pivotal role in safeguarding Wano. On the other hand, Yoru stands as the supreme black blade, possessing peerless strength and wielded by the formidable World's Strongest Swordsman, Dracule Mihawk. Both swords underwent reforging to achieve their remarkable black blades.
One Piece: Can Roronoa Zoro's Swords be Forged Into Black Blades?
What can fans anticipate from Zoro's swords and their purpose before they undergo reforge? Enma has already disclosed its requirement to achieve the status of a black blade, aspiring to be the ruler of the underworld, but what does that precisely entail?
According to this One Piece theory, it is believed that no sword is cursed; instead, blame lies solely with its wielders. It is believed Shimotsuki Kozaburo crafted Enma with the specific intention of conquering the notorious curse sword known as Kitetsu I. The path to becoming the king of hell requires defeating the reaper himself.
In regards to the Wado Ichimonji, it appears evident what is necessary for its restoration. It will transform into a black blade once Zoro emerges victorious over Mihawk, solidifying himself as the greatest swordsman in history.
Zoro's final black blade, the Sandai Kitetsu, is believed to have been attained after his victory over Samurai Ghandi (Venus). However, it still remains unreforged, and thus its true purpose remains a mystery. It is anticipated that the curse associated with it will prove far more formidable to control.
Final Thoughts
The theory surrounding the rarity of Black Blades in the world of One Piece provides fascinating insights into the factors that contribute to their scarcity. These insights delve into the inherent nature of swords, the mastery of Haki, and the endurance and experiences gained through battles. When combined, these elements give rise to the extraordinary Black Blades.
The theory presents a captivating explanation for the limited ownership of these blades, even among renowned figures like Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard. As the One Piece story unfolds, it will be intriguing to witness if additional characters, such as Roronoa Zoro, will join the ranks of those who wield these legendary weapons and unlock their full potential.
