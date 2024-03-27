One Piece: This Gorosei member's potential Wano connection sets Zoro up for a major fight

With the Gorosei now wrecking hell on Egghead Island, the One Piece final saga has fans expecting even more adrenaline-fueled moments.

In One Piece chapter 1110, as the Gorosei were summoned by Saturn, every one of them dispersed and started wrecking all that was in sight. While Saint Marcus rushed towards the Labophase to see whether the live stream was being streamed from there, the rest tried their best to overwhelm Monkey D. Luffy, who was later supported by his old giant friends.

But there was one Gorosei who acted like the leader and started smashing every Pacifista that was present on Egghead Island with his katana. This was Saint Nusjuro, who could be a potential opponent for the Straw Hats's swordsman, Roronoa Zoro. These two are not only connected because they are swordsmen, but are also linked through Wano and the legendary swordsman, Ryuma.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece: Discovering the link between Roronoa Zoro and Saint Nusjuro through Ryuma

The names of the Five Elders revealed (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1086, the names of the Five Elders were revealed alongside their roles in the World Government. The name of the bald Gorosei, who has been seen wielding a sword from the very start of the series, was Saint Ethan Baron V. Nusjuro. He also represented the planet Venus.

His role in the World Government was that of the Godhead of Finance, but no reason was revealed as to why this person managed to score such a grand role. Fans speculate that Saint Nusjuro has origins in the Land of the Samurai as he has been wielding a sword from the very start of the series.

To be declared in charge of finance, one has to be rich or at least be as wealthy as the richest people on Earth, which are the Celestial Dragons. It is speculated that Nusjuro's family could be the previous Daimyo of Kuri, the region of Wano from where the majority of the cast belonged.

Expand Tweet

Wano was known as the City of Gold in the past, which lured everyone from the Grand Line, including the Celestial Dragons. Before Oden, there was no reported Daimyo of Kuri, which could mean that the Gorosei's family was the previous caretaker of this region.

Fans are now speculating that his family was the one that robbed Wano of its wealth due to which its reputation as the 'city of gold' became history. Not only did he steal the wealth of this country, he also stole valuable information about it, thus becoming a traitor to this kingdom. This earned him the title of Godhead of Finance in the World Government.

Expand Tweet

Right around this time, the Kingdom of Wano was guarded by Shimotsuki Ryuma, the swordsman who made his first appearance as a zombie during the Thriller Bark Arc.

Ryuma could be the one who delivered justice to Nusjuro's family before they left Wano after robbing it of its wealth. He could have slashed him on the back while leaving the kingdom.

The only thing known about Ryuma's death is that it happened due to an illness. Fans speculate that he could have died while fighting Nusjuro when he was leaving Wano, and after delivering his blow on the Gorosei, his illness could have fatally affected him. This leaves one wondering how Zoro is related to Nusjuro,

Zoro getting slashed by Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

Ryuma is the ancestor of Roronoa Zoro, both of whom share the Shimotsuki blood. So, Ryuma's connection to Nusjuro connects the latter to Roronoa Zoro, who could be seen in a battle during the final saga.

Zoro also has a link with the 'scar on the back' as during the Baratie arc, he avoided such a scar by getting slashed on the front by Mihawk. So, him being Nusjuro's opponent makes even more sense.

Zoro's title as the 'King of Hell' could also be tested this way as Nusjuro, being one of the Five Elders, will be, arguably, the strongest opponent he could ever face in One Piece.

Read also:

The Solar System Theme of One Piece

One Piece: Who is the strongest Gorosei? Explored

One Piece: The Gorosei are demons controlled by Imu

The Gorosei's Yokai forms in One Piece chapter 1110, explained

One Piece: Why Imu and the Gorosei's Devil Fruits are likely Zoan-type devil fruits