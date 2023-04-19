One Piece: Top 12 mysterious characters, ranked

One Piece, one of the longest-running manga and anime series, has garnered a massive global following. Its adventurous routes, intense character development, and eye-catching plotlines have led viewers to favor it over other series. This has earned it a place among anime's Big Three, alongside Naruto and Bleach.

In addition to the mystery of the name D., speculations around the left eye, and the true nature of the One Piece treasure, the series boasts several characters whose qualities continue to amaze fans. Several elusive facts about them have led fans to speculate and theorize for years.

To that extent, here is a list of 10 mysterious characters who have managed to hide the true extent of their enigmatic abilities in the story.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers about One Piece.

One Piece's 12 most mysterious characters, ranked on the basis of how much we know about them

12) Shanks

Shanks in One Piece

Shanks, the captain of the Red Haired Pirates and an Emperor of the Sea, is One Piece's most prominent mysterious figure. Despite not getting adequate exposure on screen, Shanks has managed to create hype among the viewers. He was a member of Roger Pirates and is the strongest Yonko alive.

Even though the anime revealed Shanks' early life, it is still unclear why he is taking a keen interest in Luffy. In addition, viewers also don't know why Shanks has not started his hunt for One Piece yet. Furthermore, there is also speculation about whether he is somehow connected with Celestial Dragons.

11) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy's father and the versatile leader of the Revolutionary Army, is a peculiar character whose life, powers, and motive remains concealed to this day.

However, his tag of the most dangerous criminal is enough testament to his immense abilities. One of the biggest questions surrounding Monkey D. Dragon is his motive for fighting against the World Government, with many wondering whether it is due to a grudge or if there is a larger cause behind it.

Meanwhile, community speculations claim that he possesses a deep knowledge of early World Government. The anime has also never aired his devil fruit powers, which remain in darkness as well.

10) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger, captain of Roger Pirates Pirate King is one of the legendary figures in One Piece. Apart from him, no pirate has ever found the One Piece treasure, thereby intensifying his mystery further, as viewers still don't know exactly what One Piece is.

While some stories have been revealed with recent releases, the early life of Roger is shrouded in mystery. In actuality, we don't even know his powers and abilities, and the devil fruit powers he possesses (if any).

9) Im-sama

Imu-sama in One Piece

Im-sama is the enigmatic and secretive leader of the World Government in the One Piece universe. Widely considered the strongest individual alive, rumors persist about his possible inferiority to Monkey D. Dragon and Monkey D. Garp.

Despite being a central figure in the One Piece world, Im-sama has never been seen conversing or fighting, and even his face remains shrouded in mystery.

8) Dr. Vegapunk

Dr. Vegapunk

Dr. Vegapunk is a brilliant scientist in the One Piece universe, known for her groundbreaking work in creating artificial devil fruits. She is rumored to have consumed the Nomi Nomi no Mi devil fruit, which grants her the ability to remember an infinite amount of information.

As for her ultimate ambition, it is not entirely clear what drives Vegapunk to create artificial devil fruits. Viewers also don't know if she can create more powerful devil fruits, as she did with Kaido's Uo Uo no Mi.

7) Brook

Brook: Straw Hat Pirate

Brook is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates, known as the Soul King for his musical prowess. He possesses the Yomi Yomi no Mi devil fruit, which has the unique ability to revive the dead. Despite this incredible power, Brook is known for using attacks with relatively plain names.

But the main question is, why does Brook do so? Does his devil fruit have other abilities? And as the revival fruit has already revived him, can he survive with the second devil fruit?

6) Sengoku

Sengoku

Sengoku is a former Fleet Admiral of the Marines in the One Piece universe, known for his incredible strength and analytical abilities. Despite his reputation as one of the most powerful figures in the world of One Piece, much of his past, including his devil fruit powers, remains a secret.

However, his past, devil fruit powers, and what deep information he holds remain a secret. Does Sengoku have any connections with Celestial Dragons? Viewers are also unsure about whether he knows about One Piece and the will of D.

5) Aokiji

That is one icy cold stare.

Aokiji was a formal marine admiral, currently working under Marshal D. Teach, who possesses the Hie Hie no Mi devil fruit. Following the Marine-Ford War, Aokiji retired from the admiral position due to a clash with Akainu.

After retirement, he joined Blackbeard, but nobody knows why. Many also wonder whether he is working as a spy for the marine or if he has plans working against the marine.

4) Ussop

God Ussop

Ussop's character in One Piece is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and unique ones. While it's true that he doesn't possess any devil fruit powers or extraordinary strength like some of the other members of the Straw Hat crew, his resourcefulness and quick thinking have proven to be valuable assets in several situations.

Ussop is known for his cleverness and ability to create and use various gadgets and weapons to overcome his opponents. Despite his humorous and cowardly demeanor, Oda has given him the status of God Ussop. It remains to be seen whether this is just for the sake of humor or whether Oda is cooking something else.

3) Sir Crocodile

Sir Crocodile

Crocodile or Sir Crocodile is the formal warlord of the sea, holding the devil power of Suna Suna no Mi fruit. One of the protagonists of Alabasta Arc, Crocodile was known as a ruthless and cunning pirate. Despite his villainous nature, Crocodile is a complex character with mysterious thoughts.

Fans still don't know why he first attacked Whitebeard. Moreover, what changed his mind about saving Luffy and Ace remains puzzling to this day.

2) Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks D. Xebec was a notorious captain of Rocks Pirates, who terrorized the world with their might. Rocks Pirates included Edward Newgate, Kaido, and even Big Mom. It is said that Garp and Roger fought these pirates to save nobles.

Despite his status, who Xebec was, continues to remain a mystery. Some speculate that he has connections with Blackbeard's powers. Not much is known about his abilities either. Furthermore, why he fought against World Government and what happened to him after that is unknown.

1) Joy Boy

Joy Boy

Joy Boy is an ancient character in One Piece, who lived in the Void Century. He made a promise to Fishman Island, but was unable to fulfill it, which led to his apology being inscribed on the Poneglyphs. This apology was later deciphered by the Straw Hat Pirates.

This is all fans know about Joy Boy. But who is Joy Boy? What promise did he make to Fishmen and why did he fail to fulfill it? How is he connected to Luffy? All these questions are yet to be answered.

Mentioned above are some of the mysterious characters, whose pasts, powers, and motives have not been revealed yet. If you think we missed out on any, let us know in the comments below.

