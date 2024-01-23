One Piece: What does Zoro want from Dr. Vegapunk? Explored

With the One Piece anime recently starting its adaptation of the original manga’s Egghead arc, the series’ audience is set to begin their journey through what many are calling one of the series’ best arcs. While much of this praise has come about since the arc has progressed into its second half and climax, the opening stages of the Egghead arc are nevertheless exciting.

Anime-only fans of One Piece are finding this out for themselves on a weekly basis, already having been introduced to Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island and reunited with Jewelry Bonney. As central characters to the arc’s events, it’s unsurprising that much of the discussion from viewers of the adaptation is focusing on these two individuals.

However, there is one other development from the opening episodes of the One Piece anime’s Egghead arc which fans are discussing: what Zoro wants from Dr. Vegapunk. While there is unfortunately no true answer to this in either the current anime or the current manga, fans are fairly positive they’ve narrowed it down to some likely options.

One Piece could be setting up Zoro’s full backstory with what he wants from Dr. Vegapunk

What does Zoro want? Explored

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, neither the One Piece anime nor the manga series has yet revealed what it is exactly that Zoro wants from Dr. Vegapunk. Furthermore, there’s been little to no evidence added throughout the arc to suggest what it could be that Zoro wants. As a result, the most likely answers are still those which were initially come up with when the manga’s Egghead arc began.

One of the most naturally likely answers stems from Zoro’s childhood friend Kuina, and Marine Captain Tashigi, who bears a striking resemblance to Kuina. With the concept of cloning technology having been introduced alongside Germa 66 in the Whole Cake Island arc, fans are expecting Zoro to ask Dr. Vegapunk if Tashigi is a clone of Kuina. This is due to the cloning technology having been invented by MADS, a science group which Dr. Vegapunk founded.

Obviously, the resemblance between Tashigi and Kuina which was established early on in One Piece is a large factor in why this is a likely option. Likewise, the introduction of cloning technology resulted in the initial development of the theory, with the Egghead arc further fueling speculation. While fans are torn on whether or not they want it to happen, it’s seemingly universally agreed upon as a likely answer to what Zoro wishes to discuss.

Expand Tweet

Another likely option, although with a bit of a winding path to get there, would be discussion of Zoro’s backstory. It’s speculated, although admittedly without much real evidence, that Zoro could be revealed as a clone of Shimotsuki Ushimaru, with many characters in the Wano arc pointing out how similar they look.However, a major hole in this theory stems from Ushimaru being confirmed as Zoro’s great-uncle in the SBS for the series’ 105th volume release.

The final likely option which fans have discussed is that Zoro wants to ask Dr. Vegapunk to heal the effects of the SMILE Fruit in Wano. Zoro arguably has the closest connection to the Ebisu Town residents, so it would make sense for him to ask this of the scientist. With the group having also just come from Wano, it would be something fresh in Zoro’s mind which he is extremely passionate about, further explaining the earnestness in his request.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.