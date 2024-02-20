One Piece: Wyper's return is the need of the hour (and for a good reason)

There are a lot of characters in One Piece that have crossed the barrier of 'side character' and have outperformed themselves in every way. Some of these characters were praised by the Straw Hats, while some were admired as strong foes.

The biggest example is Bon-chan, who was introduced during the Arabasta arc of One Piece as an antagonist but became a side-ally of the Straw Hats. He met with Luffy later during the Impel Down arc and won the hearts of fans as he sacrificed himself so that Monkey D. Luffy could meet his beloved brother Ace.

Another such character is someone who was introduced during the Skypiea arc, but only a few fans remember him. This character is Wyper, the former leader of Shandia Warriors. After the time skip, he climbed the ranks and could be the person who is needed right now at Egghead Island.

Exploring why Wyper is the most needed man in One Piece right now

Wyper as seen in the manga (Image via VIZ Media)

Wyper was the leader of the Shandia Warriors when the Straw Hats visited Skypiea Island. He rushed after the Going Merry as soon as it came in sight and tried to attack it. He first knocked out the trio of Straw Hats (Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji) and later aimed at them with his Burn Bazooka but was interrupted by Gan Fall.

Wyper was a middle-aged man who was always seen in the traditional Shandian attire. He was the direct descendant of Kalgara, the hero Shandia who befriended Mont Blanc Noland.

He carried his Burn Bazooka everywhere as this was his primary weapon for fighting. He was a quick-tempered man and only sympathized with his race. Because of the harsh past between the Skypieans and the Shandians, Wyper was brainwashed into thinking that anyone other than his own tribe was an enemy.

Enel, the main antagonist of the Skypiea arc of One Piece, was his main target to eliminate during this arc. The Straw Hats faced the fury of Wyper in the start, but when they offered a helping hand to him, he attacked Enel with his new allies.

Wyper was known for his endurance as he withstood some fatal injuries throughout the series and continued fighting. He used the Reject Dial three times during the series and still came out alive. A normal human can only use the Reject Dial once, as it comes with the risk of dying.

Wyper was one of the key figures who weakened Enel to the limit that Luffy was able to defeat him. After the Straw Hats left Skypiea Island, Wyper became the head of the guards of Skypiea's God in the cover story of the manga.

So, Wyper could be considered the man needed right now at Egghead Island as he rivaled the strongest Straw Hat Pirates once. Now that he has the Skypiean guards under him, he could raid Egghead Island alongside them and turn the tide against Saturn.

Final thoughts

Wyper as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The reason this theory feels so far-fetched is because the arrival of Wyvern would be the most random thing that could happen right now in One Piece. There is no doubt that he is one of the strongest characters whose endurance stands unmatched, but his arrival on Egghead Island doesn't make any sense.

However, this could be possible considering how the Elbaf giants made their arrival on Egghead Island, whereas fans had expected the arrival of Blackbeard or the Red Pirates.