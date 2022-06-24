One Punch Man 166: How death of *SPOILER* could change everything for Saitama

The One Punch Man fanbase is hyped, and they’re trying to figure out what the series’ future looks like. Those reading the manga are aware of the events that have occurred, and it seems like a lot will change after what happened.

The latest chapter by Yusuke Murata saw Garou in his most potent form, and his strength was so high that Blast was forced to intervene. Things got out of hand as Garou realized he had finally achieved his goal of becoming absolute evil.

At this point, his very existence is a threat to humanity. So how does this affect the future of the series? Here’s a look at the latest chapters and some theories that could give readers an understanding of what to expect in the future chapters of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man: How will future of series and Saitma be affected by Genos’ death?

From what we saw in one of the panels of the latest chapter, it seems like Garou managed to kill Genos and even threw his core towards Saitama. He did this because he wanted to see the Caped Baldy in his strongest state.

Now that Garou has powers given by God, he could replicate one of Saitama’s moves and force him to use his normal punches.

With Garou killing Genos, Saitama looked highly irritated and angry. He didn’t waste a single moment and decided to use one of his killer moves and land a serious punch on Garou.

Since the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, only time will tell if Garou’s imitation of Saitama’s punch allowed him to stay alive. If Genos is really dead, this could change a lot for Saitama.

He is someone who doesn’t usually show his emotions, but fans haven’t seen Saitama this angry in a long time.

Being someone who wasn’t motivated by anything, Saitama could plunge into darkness and go on to kill Garou. There is a high possibility that he might ask Garou about this entity known as God and go after him.

Another possibility is that One Punch Man could introduce the concept of time travel and figure out a way for Genos to live. Given how this series is written, some fans wouldn’t be surprised if Saitama was able to punch through time and have Genos come back to life.

In any case, we know that Caped Baldy doesn’t seem to plan on sparing Garou because Genos was someone very close to him. He was one of the things that broke the monotony in his life.

One Punch Man fans are coming up with some interesting theories that the upcoming chapters will feature. However, only time will tell what will happen during this fight.

They are eagerly anticipating the upcoming chapter to see how things will progress.

