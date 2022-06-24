One Punch Man Chapter 166 changes everything we knew about Saitama so far

One Punch Man Chapter 166 has only been out for 24 hours, but fans are already going nuts over Saitama's rage.

With Garou having gutted Genos and at a standstill with Blast, Saitama has finally appeared, and he looks absolutely mad. Fans haven't seen him this angry ever.

The last few chapters involved strikes that invoked the power of nuclear fission and gravity, fundamentally affecting reality. So it's safe to say that Saitama has entered his zenith, short of actual godhood.

Note: This article contains spoilers regarding One Punch Man Chapter 166 and every other manga chapter leading up to this one.

Saitama goes critically berserk in One Punch Man chapter 166

Saitama in review

When Saitama started in One Punch Man's manga back in 2012, he was practically the zenith of heroes. He was able to defeat anything with a single punch, making him arguably the strongest being in his series. This led to him having something of an existential crisis, as he never got any thrills from a fight.

Over the course of the manga, readers learned that Saitama had trained extensively to become a hero with a brutal training regimen over three years. This cost him his hair, but he became stronger.

Initially interested in just being a hero for fun, Saitama registered with the Hero Association after failing to be recognized.

Despite seeming bored with life, Saitama was and still is a morally upstanding person. He gets annoyed whenever his house is ruined but doesn't mind sharing his stuff or giving credit away. He has all the tools to become a villain, but he always uses his powers for good.

This comes into play in One Punch Man Chapter 166, where Garou has practically evolved into the so-called disaster-level God and is emitting cosmic radiation. This radiation is so powerful that other heroes and villains are bleeding from just being near him.

Saitama vs. Garou: A battle of gods

The 'battle of gods' description may be overselling it a little bit, as Saitama has knocked out Garou on at least three separate occasions.

Garou could be considered Saitama's foil as he is cockier and more tactical than the protagonist. He has also changed over the course of the series to become the ultimate evil.

The audience has seen Saitama perform Serious Punches before. He did so in Chapter 157 against Evil Ocean Water, and it bisected the ocean. Meanwhile, Garou showed off by splitting Sage Centipede in half.

Saitama and Garou have been fighting since Chapter 160. One Punch Man Chapter 166, however, showcases Saitama at his most serious.

In Chapter 165, Garou and Saitama continued to trade blows until the former unleashed a massive gamma burst of energy.

Empowered by God, Garou dealt punishments that would normally vaporize a normal person or superhero. However, One Punch Man Chapter 166 revealed that Saitama is alive even after taking the attack.

After Garou gutted Genos and tossed his core towards Saitama, the protagonist exploded in rage.

Saitama hasn't been seen in any serious emotional state since the Boros fight. One Punch Man Chapter 166 revealed that Saitama was enraged as he unleashed his killer Move: Serious Series Serious Punch.

This changes everything we know about Saitama, considering he's mad enough to unleash such a powerful move. He'll probably triumph, as always, but it's the first time he's really gotten serious since Boros.

