One Punch Man Chapter 162: Garou goes through another transformation, battle with Saitama continues

One Punch Man manga is going in the right direction, and fans believe the recent chapters have been some of the most exciting ones so far. There has been a ton of development in the series and it seems like the story is heading towards the conclusion of the ongoing Monsters Association arc.

In the latest chapter that Murata recently put out, there was a lot of action and, more importantly, focused on Garou and Saitama, who had met in the previous chapter as well. This article will have a detailed breakdown of Chapter 162 of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man Chapter 162: Garou undergoes another transformation and fights Saitama

While it seemed like Saitama had ended the fight with the flick of his wrist, Garou seems to be more persistent than ever and views Saitama as the biggest hurdle that is preventing him from reaching absolute evil.

Heroes rushed towards the injured civilians who were evacuated from the battlefield. However, things took a turn when the heroes heard loud sounds and felt vibrations that were strong enough for them to suggest that it was some seismic activity.

But that was just the shockwave from Garou and Saitama fighting against each other. Saitama was taking multiple hits from Garou but he seemed unfazed by it. Garou also used the same attack that he did a few chapters ago, but it didn’t even manage to scratch the Caped Baldy. In fact, Garou’s hand broke right after he landed an attack. Though he managed to regenerate it.

While Saitama was talking, Garou tried to hit the Caped Baldy, who got annoyed and sent Garou flying towards the place where the heroes were evacuating the citizens.

But what happened next shocked the entire One Punch Man fanbase since Garou underwent another transformation. He realized that the body was mutating in relation to the level of his rage and anger. This time, it took a far more terrifying form and his face had a close resemblance to a skull as well. The pointed objects on his back grew even taller, suggesting a clear power-up.

The One Punch Man hero hunter was approached by Tareo, who was certain that he was a hero since he helped him out. But his face terrified the young boy. Garou’s mouth was similar to an orc’s, and his whole frame got bigger.

Tareo, on his part, continued to believe in Garou’s goodness and called him "uncle" throughout. The child even said that for him, Garou was the "coolest, greatest hero of all time," and wanted him to "stop pretending to be a monster." However, Garou continues to believe in his newfound strength and thinks of Saitama as the biggest hurdle in his way.

Surprisingly, even Saitama acknowledged that Garou wasn't as evil as he wanted everyone to believe. In the closing panels, Saitama asks Tareo if he wants Garou to be stopped and not killed. Tareo responds in the affirmative, and Saitama says:

"Gotcha. Leave it to me."

It seems like the upcoming chapter will continue to focus on the fight between Saitama and Garou. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter to continue one of the most hyped fights in the series.

