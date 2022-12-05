One Punch Man Chapter 176: Expected release date and time, where to read and more

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of One Punch Man chapter 176 after the events that transpired in chapter 175. While mangaka Yusuke Murata is currently publishing his chapters on a bi-weekly basis, the schedule for the same has yet to be confirmed. Thus, we can only predict the release date for the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Saitama being dragged along by Fubuki and the Blizzard Group to meet Psykos. She wanted to question the Monster but was intimidated after she felt the presence of another strong esper in the area. This mysterious figure happened to reach Psykos before Fubuki could meet her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 176 may follow Yusuke Murata's bi-weekly release pattern

Release date and time

Fubuki along with Saitama and the Blizzard Group (Image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

Following Mangaka Yusuke Murata's bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 176 is expected to be released on December 15, 2022, at 12 am JST.

While the release date is yet to be confirmed, Yusuke Murata does release the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST. International fans can also access the same at the time. However, one may have to wait a few weeks before the official English translations are out on Viz Media's official website.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 176 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website or later on Viz Media's official website, which can be expected to be released someday around December 29, 2022.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 176?

The mysterious esper who made his appearance in One Punch Man chapter 175 (Image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

While Yusuke Murata was adapting ONE's webcomic religiously into the manga, it seems like the mangaka has finally chosen to make some changes in the story.

The previous chapter saw Fubuki asking Saitama to join her after she felt the presence of a strong esper. In the original webcomic, she requested Saitama to join her as she was worried about Tatsumaki interrupting her questioning session with Psykos.

Given how the story introduced a new character, the next arc is set to majorly focus on the Psychic sisters, Fubuki and Tatsumaki, with some involvement from a group called Tsukuyomi.

Fubuki and Psykos as seen in the manga (Image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

However, the One Punch Man chapter 176 could first follow up with the flashback battle between Fubuki and Psykos, which took place during Saitama's fight against Garou.

What happened last time?

One Punch Man chapter 175, titled Visitor, saw Fubuki dragging Saitama along with herself and the Blizzard Group during their visit with Psykos. However, at the time, the latter was being visited by another esper, possibly a villain, who was conducting some experiments on her back at his laboratory.

The chapter also saw some flashbacks of Fubuki and Psykos's past. Apparently, they were classmates back in high school, as the former notably considered the latter to be her enemy. Thus, Fubuki sealed away Psykos's powers to stop her when she was young.

Young Fubuki as seen in the manga (Image via Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

Following their backstory, Fubuki and Psykos fought during the Garou incident, the result of which fans can witness in One Punch Man chapter 176.

