One Punch Man chapter 191: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 191 ever since the previous chapter was released a few weeks ago. While fans always have the option to look into ONE's original webcomic to find out what might happen next, the introduction of several new characters has made it difficult for one to foretell what will happen.

The previous chapter saw Child Emperor changing his persona and joining the Neo Heroes. At the same time, Zombieman began to look for a way to get his limiter removed. Elsewhere, the Hero Association began to plan what they could do to protect their organization. That's when the manga revealed that McCoy was planning to betray them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 191?

More Hero Association members could join the Neo Heroes in One Punch Man chapter 191

Wild Emperor as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following Wild Emperor's transfer from the Hero Association to the Neo Heroes, more heroes could be tempted to switch organizations. As per the original webcomic, Metal Bat and Superalloy Darkshine are set to join the Neo Heroes. However, for now, there is no certain way to predict if Mangaka Yusuke Murata would choose to do the same thing as the original creator ONE.

Additionally, there also lies the possibility that the Mangaka could get some additional heroes to switch sides to create minor plot arcs.

One Punch Man chapter 191 could focus on Metal Bat or Superalloy Darkshine

Metal Bat as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

With the manga's storyline slowly progressing toward the establishment of the Neo Heroes, there is a good chance that One Punch Man chapter 191 will be focused on either Metal Bat or Superalloy Darkshine. With this, the manga could showcase the turmoil that forces them to make the huge decision.

Superalloy Darkshine was previously shown to be terrified of fighting again. Hence, the upcoming chapter may add to that. Meanwhile, Metal Bat was last shown during Saitama and Tatsumaki's battle. Given that Metal Bat was stripped of his chance to make a name for himself, he will likely choose to transfer to Neo Heroes for better opportunities. Thus, the upcoming chapter may focus on him, trying to show what led him to make the final decision.

McCoy and Ryumon's ploy may be revealed in One Punch Man chapter 191

Ryumon and his subordinates as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the previous chapter revealed that McCoy was planning to betray the Hero Association, it did not reveal how he was connected to the person called Ryumon. Firstly, Ryumon was evidently wearing a Neo Heroes uniform, meaning that he was one of the executives at the organization. But that does not answer how he was involved in the Hero Gambling.

Additionally, the manga panel showed silhouettes of some characters behind Ryumon. Hence, fans can hope to learn more about them in the upcoming chapter. Considering that Ryumon spoke about betting on monsters, there is a good chance that the characters behind him were the monsters he was planning to use for Hero Gambling.

