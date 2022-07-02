One-Punch Man creator confirms new release date for Chapter 167

The One-Punch Man manga is in its best story arc so far. The reception to the arc has been overwhelmingly positive, and the fanbase is eagerly awaiting new chapters.

Most One-Punch Man readers know that mangaka Yusuke Murata frequently updates his fanbase on his progress with each chapter.

To their delight, Murata recently posted a tweet that confirmed the release date of Chapter 167 of the manga. Fans can expect it to arrive in the next few days.

Chapter 167 of One-Punch Man to be released next week

According to a tweet that was posted by Yusuke Murata, Chapter 167 of One-Punch Man will be released next Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Fans are incredibly hyped for this chapter because of how the previous one ended. Chapter 166 ended on a major cliffhanger, and readers are anxious to know what happens next.

The much-anticipated Garou vs Saitama fight has been going on for a few chapters now.

Garou has gotten stronger as the chapters have progressed. He even received powers from God that made him so strong that his very presence was a threat to the heroes that were present at the site of the fight.

Garou even went to the extent of killing Genos in order to see Saitama’s full power. It was at this moment that Saitama used his Killer Move: Serious Series Serious Punch. However, Garou used Mode: Saitama and replicated his opponent's punch.

It will be interesting to see whether Garou survives in the upcoming chapter since Saitama is finally serious and is showing more emotion than ever.

What to expect in chapter 167 of One-Punch Man

The upcoming chapter of One-Punch Man will likely focus on the fight between Saitama and Garou since they were still duking it out in the previous chapter.

Saitama held back a lot in the previous chapters. However, now that the situation has changed, he is finally getting serious. It won’t be surprising if Saitama doesn’t show any restraint against Garou since he had just witnessed the death of his dear friend and disciple, Genos.

However, the manga can take a complete U-turn with respect to Genos’ death since Yusuke Murata doesn’t really kill characters in the series that easily. It is still possible for him to find a way to bring back Genos.

However, if the mangaka has decided that Genos will remain dead, Saitama might go to the extent of killing Garou in the upcoming chapter or in the near future.

