One Punch Man creator confirms release date for Chapter 175

One Punch Man creator One recently took to Twitter to confirm that chapter 175 of the manga will release on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The manga follows a bi-weekly release schedule and will most likely be released at 12.00 am JST.

To be noted, dates may sometimes change depending on the writer's wishes.

One Punch Man chapter 175: Everything you need to know

Release Date and Time

One Punch Man (Image via One, Shueisha)

As mentioned, chapter 175 will be available for fans to read on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The chapter will be released worldwide at the same time as the Japanese original. This would give eager fans time to read it without any delay. For fans in different parts of the world, release timings for the same are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am

Central Daylight Time: 9 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am

British Summer Time: 3 pm

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm

Philippine Time: 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 175?

Sweet Mask (Image via Madhouse Animation)

One Punch Man chapter 175 will likely take a closer look at what happens after Forte challenges Saitama to a fight. Given his nature, he would not be one to back down from a challenge.

The previous chapter began with Fubuki and her Blizzard Group en route somewhere. According to her, they were off to meet a certain someone, and the gang was fully armed as she was expecting things to "turn violent." This is probably the beginning of the Psychic Sisters Arc, with Fubuki returning to center stage after a while.

Last but not least, perhaps further information on Sweet Mask being a monster could be revealed. His mere presence altered the Bubbly Boys' sense of danger and made him shiver in fear. Was Sweet Mask made into a monster, or was he born that way? Why didn't he go crazy like the rest? Such questions will hopefully be answered soon.

One Punch Man chapter 174 recap

Fubuki, aka Hellish Blizzard (Image via Madhouse Animation)

Chapter 174 began with Fubuki, aka Hellish Blizzard, in her car heading somewhere. Accompanying her was her gang, the Blizzard Group, fully armed. She was on the way to meet someone and expected things to take a violent turn hence the heavy reinforcements.

Next, Sweet Mask was shown reviewing the footage containing Saitama's fight against Metal Knight's security robots. Meanwhile, his manager was droning on about the group that entered the entertainment industry, Bubbly Boys. After going back and forth, Sweet Mask revealed himself as a monster, making the boys shiver with fright.

Elsewhere, Saitama welcomed 3 Heroes, Chain-Toad, Butterfly DX, and Forte, into his new home. After being promoted to A-Class, he could reside in a newer area. While exchanging words with them. Forte challenged him to a fight with the intention of showing him the benefits of getting into a rhythm for a fight.

Poll : 0 votes