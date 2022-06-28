One Punch Man creator shares disappointing news about Chapter 167

The One Punch Man fanbase is very active, owing to some recent chapters released in the past few months!

The current arc is one of the best story arcs in the entire series, and it’s only natural that the fans want to read more. The past few chapters have ended with cliffhangers, leaving the fanbase wanting more.

Die-hard fans of the One Punch Man are pretty active on Twitter since the mangaka constantly gives updates about the upcoming chapter. However, Yusuke Murata seemed a little disappointed with some of his latest updates about the upcoming chapter of the series.

Let’s see how the fanbase reacted to Murata’s recent tweets and how they felt about the current set of branches that he worked on.

One-Punch Man: Yusuke Murata updates the fanbase about the upcoming chapter

The latest update mentioned that the mangaka was finding it quite hard to progress with the daily quota given to Murata. While the artist seemed a little disappointed, the entire fanbase supported it. They believed in Murata’s abilities, and they also expressed their feelings of gratitude toward him. This is understandable because Yusuke Murata managed to blow everyone’s minds with the amount of work he puts into every panel of the chapter. Despite the mangaka admitting that he didn’t make any progress, the fanbase is quite patient, and they hope he’s doing well mentally and physically.

This tweet accounts for about 27 pages that Murata had drawn since the release of chapter 166, which is astonishing. The amount of details that go into every single panel of the series is exceptionally high, and despite that, the mangaka has made some serious progress. Murata tweeted recently and mentioned that he has another 7 pages for today’s quota, which means he will have finished drawing 34 pages by the end of the day. According to his tweet, the mangaka mentioned that yesterday’s quota was over at midnight and that today’s quota is scheduled to end at about 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time.

The fanbase is anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter because of how it ended. In the previous chapter of One Punch Man, we saw Garou kill Genos and throw the core towards Saitama, who survived the Gamma-Ray Burst attack that Garou initiated in one of the previous chapters. This irritated Saitama, and we’ve never seen Saitama be this angry before. The Caped Baldy even wondered how he never had the hero’s intuition and that he was late to the battlefield on numerous occasions. He was annoyed that he couldn’t make it in time and held Genos’ core as he was preparing to punch Garou with his Killer Move: Serious Punch.

One Punch Man fans believe that Garou will not survive Saitama’s punch. The Hero Hunter entered Mode: Saitama to replicate his attack. The chapter ended with both of them charging toward each other with their attacks. The fans want to know what will happen in the upcoming chapter and see if Garou will survive Saitama’s attack.

