One Punch Man: Does Mumen Rider ever get a power-up? Hero's future in season 3 and beyond explained

One Punch Man has given fans plenty of characters to adore throughout the series. Aside from the top-tier action sequences, character interactions play a big role in the series’ success. Given that the series revolves around heroes, plenty of characters show great courage when they take on some of the toughest foes.

One such character who managed to win the hearts of fans is none other than Satoru, who is also known by his hero alias, Mumen Rider. He is arguably the weakest hero if we were to account only for his strength and combat abilities.

Therefore, fans who have only watched the anime want the answer to one question in particular: Does Mumen Rider ever get a power-up? Yes, He does in the One Punch Man webcomic series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic series.

One Punch Man: Mumen Rider’s power-up in the webcomic series

Although Mumen Rider gets a power-up in the original webcomic series, it will not be shown in One Punch Man season 3. The third installation will be partially adapting the Monsters Association arc.

The power-up that Mumen Rider receives in the original webcomic series will be explored much later in the anime series. Even the manga hasn’t adapted the Neo Heroes Uprising arc from the webcomic series. There’s a long way to go before the anime can show the power-up.

The power-up that Mumen Rider receives in One Punch Man is a suit. Those who have read the manga are already aware that a new hero organization is on the verge of taking over the current Hero Association. The Neo Heroes recruited Mumen Rider and other heroes to their organization. When this happened, they designed a suit for Mumen Rider, which gave him the abilities of a low-to-mid-tier S-class hero.

In the webcomic, an army of robots ran rampant in the city. Neo Heroes deployed some of their heroes, but they were overwhelmed by these robots' sheer volume and strength. Just when things started to get out of hand, Mumen Rider entered the scene and wiped out a horde of robots in one swift motion.

The webcomic also revealed that Mumen Rider defeated an unnamed villain, who happened to be a demon-level threat. The last time Mumen Rider went up against a demon-level, he nearly died.

When he went up against Deep Sea King, he knew his opponent was far stronger than him. However, he managed to divert the monster’s attention from the civilians and put his life on the line. He couldn’t even lay a scratch on the demon-level villain. In the webcomic, however, he defeated the demon-level threat with relative ease and saved another hero from dying.

Mumen Rider’s power-up is something fans of the series are anxiously waiting for. However, it’ll take some time before the manga or the anime adapts the source material.

