One Punch Man: Does Saitama have a girlfriend?

Saitama, the protagonist of the One Punch Man series, is a unique character who can beat anyone with a single punch. Before becoming a hero, he displayed a wide range of emotions like a normal human being. However, his personality changed upon gaining god-like strength. Now, nothing in life piques his interest except for the prospect of finding someone strong enough to push his limits.

This often leads to hilarious interactions with other characters in the story. Fans want to know whether or not the Caped Baldy has a love interest in the One Punch Man series. Apart from the events in the webcomic series, we can also look at some of the characters that the fanbase ships Saitama with.

This could give us some insight into whether there are instances showing Saitama's romantic interest in any of the characters in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic series.

One Punch Man: Is the Blizzard of Hell a potential love interest?

A character that the fanbase ships Saitama with is the Blizzard of Hell, Fubuki. This article will explore his interactions with her since she is the only female character Saitama interacts with other than Tatsumaki in the Psychic Sisters arc.

Fubuki was introduced to the fanbase during the second season of the One Punch Man series when she attempted to recruit Saitama to bolster her faction's forces.

However, given Saitama's nonchalant attitude towards everything in life, he didn't care much about hero ranks and classes. Fubuki tried to show her strength and challenged the Caped Baldy. However, her attempts were futile despite her attempts to persuade Saitama.

Another instance in the manga was when Saitama met Fubuki at a restaurant. He had almost completed his meal, and Fubuki took her seat next to him. The Caped Baldy ordered some fries for her, leaving Fubuki surprised that he was making a kind gesture towards her.

The fanbase thought Fubuki had romantic feelings towards Saitama due to this interaction. However, we soon learn that Saitama only ordered these fries so that Fubuki would pay the bill since he had lost his wallet. This proved that Saitama wasn't really interested in Fubuki.

The final nail in the coffin was Saitama's response to Tatsumaki when she asked about his relationship with Fubuki. This conversation occurred in the One Punch Man webcomic when Tatsumaki and Saitama fought.

She assumed that the Caped Baldy would only use her sister and that he didn't have a genuine relationship with her. To that, Saitama responded by saying that he didn't even consider Fubuki as his friend. She was a mere acquaintance.

Thus, it is safe to say that Saitama does not have a girlfriend in the One Punch Man series. However, it will be interesting to see how Saitama, as a character, grows in the series.

Initially, he wasn't particularly interested in socializing and was quite awkward around people. But that slowly changed when Genos decided to become his student. Fans eagerly await the release of subsequent chapters to observe Saitama's development.

