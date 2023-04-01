One Punch Man fanart turns Saitama into Walter White from Breaking Bad, and its perfection

The One Punch Man fanbase is well-known for the fanarts that fans share occasionally. Recently, one of the Redditors made a fanart of Saitama and Genos, but it was a crossover between One Punch Man and Breaking Bad.

Naturally, the Caped Baldy was Walter White, while Genos was made to look like Jesse Pinkman, White’s partner and the most important supporting character in the series. Although the combination on paper seemed strange, the outcome was delightful. As it happens, the entire fanbase shared their thoughts on this wonderful piece of art.

One Punch Man XBreaking Bad fanart on Reddit leaves the fandom in awe

Image of the One Punch Man X Breaking Bad fanart (Image via Reddit user u/Stich_kun_draws)

It’s not common to see a manga and a western TV show crossover often. Thus, to see Breaking Bad be paired with One Punch Man was amusing. In this case, Saitama was imagined with a french beard along with a pair of rimless glasses that made him look similar to Walter White from the series. Meanwhile, Genos was seen in baggy clothes and a black skull cap, which was Jesse Pinkman’s outfit in most episodes.

As it happens, fans loved the outcome. They stated that Genos being portrayed as Jesse Pinkman was "cursed" even though they appreciated the artist for the effort that was put in. Another fan gave a hilarious name to the character that was in the fanart. The character was a fusion of Saitama and Walter White, who is also known as Heisenberg, so the fan named him Heisenbald.

Fans appreciating the artwork posted on the forum (Screengrab via Reddit)

Fans reacting to the fanart that was posted on Reddit (Screengrab via Reddit)

The One Punch Man and the Breaking Bad fanbase got quite creative with their references to the shows. One fan modified Garou's striking technique to "fist of flowing water crushing minerals" since the show is about two people building an empire by cooking crystal meth. Another fan added a twist to Walter White's popular dialog, "I am the one who knocks!," as they changed it to "I am the one who punches."

The Caped Baldy is so strong in the series that he doesn't usually get serious while fighting villains. There are rare occasions when Saitama gets serious and those attacks come under a category called "Serious Series." As such, one fan made another hilarious reference to both these shows and commented:

"One Punch Man: Series of Serious Cooking."

Fans make references to the aforementioned shows (Screengrab via Reddit)

Fan makes yet another hilarious reference to both the shows (Screengrab via Reddit)

Despite Breaking Bad being an old show, its popularity still grows to this day. While One Punch Man might not be very famous, it is on the precipice of greatness. The manga is a treat to read and the anime has been thoroughly enjoyable so far. This is also why the fanbase is waiting for an update regarding the third installation.

Both these shows are quite entertaining, and the aforementioned fanart is a mere acknowledgment of that. The fanbase always appreciates such crossover art pieces that bring more than two fan communities together.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes