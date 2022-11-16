One Punch Man mangaka confirms release date for chapter 174

One Punch Man mangaka One recently took to Twitter to announce that chapter 174 of the manga will release on Thursday, November 17. The manga typically follows a bi-weekly release schedule and will most likely air at 12 am JST. However, dates may change at times depending on the writer's wishes.

Screenshot of the tweet by Yusuke Murata (Image via Twitter)

One Punch Man chapter 174: Everything you need to know

Release Date and Time

Saitama in civilian clothing (Image via Madhouse Animation)

As mentioned, the chapter will be available for fans to read on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It will be released worldwide at the same time as the Japanese original. This would give eager fans time to read it without any delay. For the rest of the world, release timings for the same are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am

Central Daylight Time: 9 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am

British Summer Time: 3 pm

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm

Philippine Time: 11 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 174?

Sweet Mask (Image via Madhouse Animation)

A lot of speculation surrounds One Punch Man chapter 174, one of them being its title, which is rumored to be “IS God Watching.” The previous chapter spoke of the mysterious entity labeled “God.” Fans also got a glimpse at “Monsterification.”

The previous chapter also saw Sweet Mask, an A-Rank professional hero, reacting oddly to all the information, which led to doubts about whether he was hiding something or if he had something to do with God.

Meanwhile, Blast believed that God had emerged for a particular reason. It is likely that something in their dimension was beckoning it forth - as the panels pan to Saitama. Maybe Caped Baldy’s time travel awoke something that was better left untouched. It could also be why God gave Garou his powers. With Saitama’s limiters off and Garou failing, maybe God was going to step in.

A brief recap of One Punch Man chapter 173

One Punch Man chapter 173 began with Dr. Bofoi, aka Metal Knight analyzing his defense systems. He broke into the Hero Association’s database and read about Saitama’s exploits. Unable to find any special leads on him, he decided to keep an eye on the Caped Baldy.

Saitama during the fight against Garou (Image via Madhouse Animation)

Two days before, during a meeting between the Hero Association members, such as Sweet Mask, Genos, Zombie Man, and Flashy Flash, Stitch revealed information on “God.” He stated that Blast had been on the case for the past 20 years, and two years ago, he finally encountered the mysterious entity while fighting Elder Centipede. It offered him power, but he declined.

Genos then delivered a four-hour-long speech on Saitama, how he beat Garou, and how he traveled through time. None of the members could bring themselves to believe him. The chapter ended with Sweet Mask staring at Saitama’s profile, calling him “The Ideal Hero.”

