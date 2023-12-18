One Punch Man in real-life is actually a shrimp, and science proves it

One Punch Man series’ derives its name from the protagonist, Saitama, a character known for his phenomenal strength. Saitama possesses the unique ability to defeat most monsters with just one single punch. This means his punching power is unmatched, and there is no one at the moment who can rival him in terms of pure strength and durability.

Inspiration for characters often comes from plenty of sources. There could be some character or being in real life that could have inspired the creation of Saitama. One such being that has certain properties similar to those of Saitama from the One Punch Man series is the Mantis Shrimp.

To delve into this odd comparison, content creator Dianna Cowern, who goes by the name Physics Girl, collaborated with Marine Biologist Dr. Kate Furby to understand more about the Mantis Shrimp.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Taking a look at the real-life One Punch Man - Mantis Shrimp

Image of a Mantis Shrimp - the real-life One Punch Man (Image via National Geographic Kids)

The Mantis Shrimp are marine crustaceans that are carnivorous in nature. One of the most incredible things about this creature is its ability. The sheer speed and power with which they deliver blows is nothing short of spectacular.

Since the Mantis Shrimp’s punch speed is so high, videographers had to capture striking an object with a camera that records at 2000 frames per second. This in itself is incredible and fans can understand why this animal is being named as the real-life One Punch Man.

Much like Saitama’s fists, the Mantis Shrimps possess a Raptorial Appendage that can deliver a blow with a force that is equivalent to 200 pounds. The acceleration of this animal’s attack is comparable to that of a .22 caliber bullet, going at a rate of 0-60 mph in a mere 0.2 milliseconds. The Mantis Shrimp's shocking physical abilities further contribute to its reputation as a real-life model of Saitama.

Since the attack is being dealt with underwater, it triggers a process known as cavitation. Owing to the sudden acceleration, the pressure of the fluid changes rapidly, creating innumerable small cavities that implode. This area of low pressure causes water to boil, even if it's at room temperature.

This process causes vapor bubbles that collapse almost instantaneously in an extreme manner, releasing light and heat. The temperature of these bubbles being released is comparable to the temperature on the surface of the sun.

Saitama destroys Jupiter in one of the manga chapters (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata)

The Mantis Shrimp consumes a variety of beings underwater, one of them being animals with a hard shell. The creature uses its specialized limbs, the Raptorial Appendages, to break these incredibly hard shells that protect the soft tissues of the animals.

Fans react to the Mantis Shrimp's abilities, calling it the real-life One Punch Man (Screengrab via YouTube/@physicsgirl)

The insights shared by Dianna Cowern, Dr. Kate Furby, and Dr. Sheila Patek have provided fans with some glimpses into this wonderful creature. One fan in particular also named the creature One Punch Shrimp, drawing a comparison to the Caped Baldy of the popular anime and manga series.

No wonder fans believe that this incredible creature is similar to Saitama from the One Punch Man series. After all, the Caped Baldy has gained legendary status in the anime world for nearly destroying Jupiter accidentally and defeating Boros, who sent Saitama to outer space with just one punch.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.