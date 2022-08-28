One Punch Man: Saitama coma theory, explained

One Punch Man fans have always taken part in a lot of discussions that take place on numerous social media platforms and forums. This is a gag manga and anime series, which means the plot is more focused on comedy and isn’t as serious as some of the popular shonen series.

Many fans have come up with some compelling theories explaining how the Caped Baldy is a cancer patient. This time, another fan came up with a theory that explains how Saitama is someone who is in a deep coma state. Let’s explore this theory and understand whether or not it makes sense.

Could Saitama from One Punch Man be in a coma?

One of the main reasons why such theories are speculated by fans is because there is no logical explanation for Saitama’s power level. He was a regular human being who was constantly being rejected by companies. But then, one day, he ended up saving the ball-chinned kid from Crablante and decided to become a hero for fun. He knew that his strength and endurance was quite bad, which is why he trained. His training was nothing out of the ordinary because all he did was 100 pushups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run every single day. This training routine gave him the strength that we see in the present. Therefore, fans believe that something like this cannot be real, and one particular fan explained how Saitama could be in a deep coma state.

According to this theory, Saitama took a lot of damage from the time he fought against Crablante. His face was bloodied, and he showed signs of fatigue and injury. This is one of the main reasons why this particular fan believes the protagonist of One Punch Man was in a state of coma. The Redditor went on to explain how all the events that took place after that could be his imagination and nothing more.

However, this isn’t a convincing theory because there seem to be a lot of inconsistencies. To begin with, the entire One Punch Man theory was based on a single event. It doesn’t make any sense from a writer’s perspective. A convoluted plot concluding with the revelation that all of it was a dream is a bit of a cliche. Characters like Garou had good character development in the manga. Moreover, the readers will be further introduced to more characters in One Punch Man that might undergo the same process. It doesn’t make sense for the mangaka to put in a lot of time and effort to truly explore a character, or a set of characters, only to reveal that everything was a dream.

Another important thing to understand is the nature of the series. From the beginning, One Punch Man has always resorted to the funny approach for its plot, which doesn’t adhere to logic as well. Since this is a gag manga series, it relies heavily on comedy. Combining this with action makes it even more interesting. Therefore, every time we see Saitama do something outrageous, it’s simply because the character was written in such a manner, and this explores a story from a different lens which makes it interesting and refreshing to read.

