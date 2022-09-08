One Punch Man Season 3 Episode predictions: List of all episodes to be animated

Fans cannot wait for the upcoming season of One Punch Man since it will be exploring a good chunk of the Monsters Association arc. There is no doubt that the upcoming story arc is the best one in the series so far, and all the manga fans are looking forward to a few memorable scenes from the aforementioned arc.

The manga has progressed quite a bit, giving the animators enough content to adapt into an anime series. Hence, this article will predict a list of episodes for the third season and what each episode will most likely cover.

It is important to note that this is a prediction, and official sources have not yet confirmed the information mentioned below. Moreover, the prediction will be made based on how many chapters each episode adapted from the previous seasons of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Monsters Association arc of One Punch Man.

Predicting the list of episodes for One Punch Man season 3

This prediction assumes that this season will contain 12 episodes, just like the previous seasons. For the anime to maintain good pacing, it would be ideal if the studio adapts two to three chapters for every episode. The titles for each episode cannot be predicted as of now. However, we will understand what each episode will cover and look at some of the highlights from the chapters covered.

Episode 1:

Chapters covered: 85 and 86

Garou waking up in Monsters Association (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

In this episode of One Punch Man, fans can expect the Heroes Association to host a meeting and gather the heroes, including Saitama. Supposedly based on chapters 85 and 86, this episode won’t have much action, but it will set up the fights that will take place in the next one. Phoenix Man will rescue Garou and will be taken to the Monsters Association to recuperate. This is when King Ripper will be introduced to the viewers, as he will express his interest in killing Garou, who will be tasked with bringing a hero’s head to prove his loyalty.

Episode 2:

Chapters covered: 87 and 88

Dine and dash incident (Image via Murata/Shuesha)

The city will be in a state of emergency, and there will be absolute chaos. Garou can be seen roaming around as he spots a restaurant. This episode will focus on the dine and dash incident from the manga where Garou escapes without paying for the food. Meanwhile, Saitama will trick Fubuki into paying for the meal and pursue Garou. Bug God and King Ripper will follow Garou and ask him to kill Tareo to prove that he abandoned his humanity. This episode will most likely focus on the fight between Garou, King Ripper, and Bug God. Zombieman will visit Dr. Genus, who would explain the concept of limiters.

Episode 3:

Chapters covered: 89 and 90

Qwaserzero @Qwaserzero1 The most epic battle in One Punch Man.

The hotpot battle. The most epic battle in One Punch Man.The hotpot battle. https://t.co/hSpoGTGjK1

The manga chapters of 89 and 90 have a lot more content compared to other chapters in One Punch Man. Therefore, this episode will focus on the interactions in Saitama’s house when Dr. Kuseno visits him. Aside from this, Tareo will be captured, and new monsters from the Monsters Association will make an appearance. Narinki will be going paranoid since his son will be captured. However, the S-class heroes assemble and plan an assault on the Monsters Association. Meanwhile, Garou will save Tareo from King Ripper.

Episode 4:

Chapters covered: 91 and 92

This episode will have a lot of action since it will focus on the fight between Garou and Overgrown Rover, along with a few other monsters. After taking down some of the monsters, he will quarrel with Gyoro Gyoro, and Orochi will take Garou on. Meanwhile, Saitama will open a manhole cover and go inside it because of the noise he will hear.

Episode 5:

Chapters covered: 93 and 94

Introduction of new heroes (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

These chapters are pretty lengthy, but this episode of One Punch Man will be able to cover them with ease. S-class heroes will be paired with A-class and B-class heroes to take out all the monsters that are terrorizing the streets. This episode will also introduce many new heroes from the A and B-class categories. The manga will then transition to the Monsters Association HQ and show Homeless Emperor and Black Sperm.

Episode 6:

Chapters covered: 95 and 96

In compliance with the manga chapters, this episode will focus on S-class heroes, including Puri Puri Prisoner, Superalloy Darkshine, Tatsumaki, Flashy Flash, Atomic Samurai, and his proteges, who raid the Monsters Association. One Punch Man might dedicate this episode to the fight between Flashy Flash, Gale Wind, and Hellfire Flame, where the former kills both the monsters in one cut.

Episode 7:

Chapters covered: 97-99

SD @SizableDanger This fight was so damn fun to read (Child Emperor vs Phoenix Man) even with the newer changes, do recommend catching up with it!



It's a clear reminder that Yusuke Murata was the best possible choice to remake OPM's web manga, by a loooong shot This fight was so damn fun to read (Child Emperor vs Phoenix Man) even with the newer changes, do recommend catching up with it!It's a clear reminder that Yusuke Murata was the best possible choice to remake OPM's web manga, by a loooong shot https://t.co/QupgJjzxeb

This episode will focus on Child Emperor, who confronts G5 and Phoenix Man. This episode of One Punch Man will also focus on the fight between these characters after he saves Waganma, Narinki’s son.

Episode 8:

Chapters covered: 100 and 101

Zombieman vs Pureblood (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

The fight between Child Emperor and Phoenix Man will continue as the monster undergoes a transformation. Child Emperor will make the necessary changes to increase his fire power to take down Phoenix Man. The scene will transition to the fight that will take place between Zombieman and Pure Blood. Here, One Punch Man fans will be able to witness Zombieman's powers during this fight, where he defeats Pureblood in 30 minutes.

Episode 9:

Chapters covered: 102-104

Amai Mask vs Do-S in One Punch Man (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

In this episode, Amai Mask will ask Atomic Samurai’s disciples to leave the place so that he can take them on by himself. Amai Mask will kill Do-S with ease, and the scene will then shift to Bushidrill, Iaian, and Okamaitachi, who take on Devil Long Hair.

Episode 10:

Chapters covered: 105 and 106

Saitama punching Overgrown Rover (Image via Murata/Shueisha

In this episode of One Punch Man, Puri Puri Prisoner will take on multiple monsters as he encounters Nyan. This monster will prove to be too fast for the hero, but he will be forced to escape from that place. The scene will transition to Superalloy Darkshine, who will take down Bug God. Saitama will then punch Overgrown Rover and come across Nyan. At this point, the scene will again transition to Tatsumaki, who would encounter Gyoro Gyoro.

Episode 11:

Chapters covered: 107-109

Saitama defeats Orochi (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

This episode will feature the fight between Tatsumaki and Gyoro Gyoro. Saitama will make quick work of Orochi, also known as the Monster King. Meanwhile, a monster will disguise itself as Waganma and come across King. The S-class hero wouldn’t want to deal with such an important aspect of the mission out of fear and ask the kid to find another hero. The monster’s disguise will be off, and King will attempt to find Saitama to deal with this situation.

Episode 12:

Chapts covered: 110-112

🐥Dippsn™ @EinDippsn The virgin Atomic Samurai VS the chad Black Sperm The virgin Atomic Samurai VS the chad Black Sperm https://t.co/N5jWYwUFVQ

The One Punch Man series will likely end this season on a cliffhanger by introducing Homeless Emperor. Prior to this, Atomic Samurai will fight Black Sperm. The monster will prove to be too much for Atomic Samurai to deal with.

Considering the fact that the third season of One Punch Man was rushed, the studio might slow down the pace in the upcoming season. Since a good chunk of the third season will have fights, the studio can use the source material to add more layers to the fight scenes that have been illustrated in the manga.

