What to expect in One Punch Man Season 3

One Punch Man continues its impressive run as the fanbase seems to be loving the thrill the manga is providing, but when it comes to its anime, readers want to know when they’ll be able to watch the third season.

Considering how the second season concluded, there seems to be a growing sense of anticipation among fans since the arc the third season will be covering the best story arc in the series.

However, fans of the series will have to wait a bit longer since there have been no official announcements regarding the release date of the third season. Meanwhile, here’s what fans can expect in the upcoming season of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man: Will Garou be the main focus of the third season?

Before we get into this topic, we need to understand that this information has not been confirmed. Therefore, fans are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. The best way to predict what the upcoming season will cover is by analyzing the previous chapters. Season 1 and 2 of One Punch Man have approximately 41 to 43 chapters. Each season has 12 episodes, which means each episode roughly covers about three episodes.

One of the biggest complaints fans have had concerning the second season was that the animation was substandard and felt rushed. We have about 168 chapters so far, which means there’s enough content for the series to have two full seasons of anime. But there is a chance that the upcoming season could have 24 episodes to complete the Monsters Association arc.

The upcoming season will cover the rest of the Monsters Association arc, which will feature some of the best fights in the series. There’s a brief period where Saitama doesn’t get screen time, but the wait will be worth it since he will battle against Orochi and Evil Ocean Water. Garou will be the main focus of this arc as he takes on his former master, Bang. As per the manga, an unknown entity known as God might also get screen time as he takes Homeless Emperor’s life.

Garou continues to fight Saitama, and God intervenes again. At this point in One Punch Man, Garou receives powers from God and enters a new state called Cosmic Fear Mode. This is the best fight in the series, and it continues for a long time. Fans will get a glimpse of Blast’s powers as well. Fans can also expect One Punch Man to introduce time travel, which will enable Saitama to defeat Garou before he kills other heroes in the series.

However, there is a possibility that the series will only adapt the next 44 chapters, that is, until chapter 138. This could be because this chapter reveals the unknown entity called God, and season 3 could end on a cliffhanger. This could be perfect for season 4, which will mainly focus on Garou and his fights against Bang and Saitama.

