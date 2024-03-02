One Punch Man season 3 trailer analysis: Anime vs Manga comparison

The One Punch Man season 3 trailer was recently released and fans could hardly contain themselves. Prior to the release of the anime trailer, there were plenty of speculations that MAPPA would be animating this particular installment of the anime series. However, it was confirmed that J.C. Staff will be returning to animate One Punch Man season 3.

This is the same studio that animated the second season of the anime series as well. Fans were quite disappointed when season 2 was released and hoped for the return of Madhouse. Therefore, when J.C. Staff announced their involvement with the third season, fans were a tad bit concerned.

However, it’s safe to say that several individuals believe that J.C. Staff did a brilliant job with the trailer. This trailer focused completely on Garou, who will be the main antagonist of this arc.

One Punch Man season 3: Taking a look at the anime trailer and comparing it to the source material

The opening section of the One Punch Man season 3 trailer began with a narrator in the background talking about Saitama managing to remove his limiters. While the narration was ongoing, fans could witness Garou receive the spotlight as he was fighting against Bug God. The punch that he landed didn’t hurt Bug God in any way, and instead, he started bleeding from his knuckles.

Garou's hand bleeds after punching Bug God (Image via J.C. Staff)

The One Punch Man season 3 trailer then cut to Garou taking on Royal Ripper. It featured an intense fight sequence where Garou was dodging all of his opponent's slashes. Finally, he tried to punch Bug God with everything that he had. Instead, he was sent flying towards live cables. Despite being electrocuted, he immediately bounced back with a kick aimed in his opponents' direction.

Thus, the trailer of One Punch Man season 3 was incredibly similar to the manga panels. Yusuke Murata’s illustrations are such that it is nearly impossible to capture the nuances while animating. However, many believe that J.C. Staff has done a splendid job of recreating some of the most iconic panels from the Garou vs Bug God and Royal Ripper fight.

Garou's battle as seen in One Punch Man season 3 trailer (Image via J.C.Staff)

Another thing that stood out in the animated sequence was the facial expressions that the studio managed to capture. Garou’s rage and frustration were captured perfectly in this case. The manga medium has more freedom with the angles owing to the varying aspect ratios of the panels. However, animated adaptations are often restricted. That being said, the animators managed to replicate the angles with a great deal of accuracy in the trailer of One Punch Man season 3.

All in all, the anime frames and the subsequent manga panels were nearly identical. Fans were quite happy with how the anime trailer turned out and are eager to see what the title brings to the table.

