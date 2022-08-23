One Punch Man: The Great Prophecy from chapter 170, explained 

One Punch Man Chapter 170 had many elements that fans enjoyed, and it served as a great conclusion to the best story arc the manga has featured so far. Now that the manga will take a break for a month and continue the Neo Heroes saga, fans have been wondering about certain details shown in the latest chapter.

The conversation between Sitch and Sekingar at the Heroes Association Headquarters was a point of interest for the fanbase. The former divulged important information about the future, and Garou was also a part of the discussion. In that conversation, he stated that the association needed to bolster its forces in preparation for the “Great Prophecy.”

Let’s take a look at what the prophecy is and understand how it could affect the One Punch Man plot.

One Punch Man: What is the “Great Prophecy”?

In the first season of One Punch Man, fans were introduced to a character called Shibabawa. She was known for her fortune-telling abilities and could predict a handful of disasters. This helped the Heroes Association neutralize the situation in time.

Therefore, Shibabawa received special treatment from the organization and was quite popular among the civilians. However, she predicted one last event moments before she died.

She predicted that a catastrophe of enormous proportions would strike the Earth, endangering the lives of every single being on the planet. After Bang's resignation, Sitch brought this up in chapter 170 of One Punch Man.

Sitch realized that Garou would be taking his master's place, and the association would face a ton of backlash from all the heroes there. But he also acknowledged that he needed to do it to prepare against the threat that could potentially end all of humanity.

What could be the possible threat that could end the entire human race?

The way One Punch Man has been portraying God, it's highly likely that this unknown entity that killed Homeless Emperor and gave Garou his cosmic powers could be the final antagonist of the series.

Cosmic Fear Mode Garou was ridiculously strong, and Saitama was the only one who was able to deal with him. Garou only had a mere fraction of God's powers, and it's difficult to comprehend the sheer extent of this unknown entity's powers.

The "Great Prophecy" that Shibabawa mentioned could be referring to God if this unknown being decided to obliterate the planet.

After the fight between Garou and Saitama, it was pretty clear that multiple timelines exist in One Punch Man. Therefore, it is highly possible that God took note of the fight and gauged Saitama's strength. Since Saitama's wish has been to fight someone strong enough to push his limits, he might be able to do so if God is his opponent. Saitama could save planet Earth from God's destruction.

It is important to note that this section of the article contains information that hasn't been confirmed, and therefore, fans are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

