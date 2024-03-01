One Punch Man: Why Boros wasn't considered a God-level threat, explained

One Punch Man is a series that focuses a lot on combat, which makes sense when considering the main plot point is about the protagonist defeating every single enemy with just one punch. The story has a lot of power scaling and categories among heroes and villains, with the strongest threats being ranked as God-level and some fans have noticed that Boros only qualified in the rank below that, Dragon-level.

Boros was the main antagonist of the Alien Conquerors arc and a lot of One Punch Man fans consider his fight with Saitama as the best in the anime adaptation, so there are a lot of questions regarding why he isn't considered a God-level threat.

After all, the metric for that category is that the enemies need to be capable of destroying the Earth and Boros certainly could, but the real reason could be down to mere technicalities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Boros isn't a God-level threat in the One Punch Man series

Boros arrived on Earth with his army to conquer it and while the S-Rank members of the Hero Association were enough to hold them back for a period of time, it was Saitama who ended the conflict by defeating their boss in a memorable battle.

However, considering the fact that Boros had conquered entire galaxies and was strong enough to destroy the Earth, it doesn't make sense that he is merely viewed as a Dragon-level threat when he has all the requirements to be God-level.

The story never addresses this point but it can be theorized that is because only Saitama got to witness the full extent of Boros' power.

Dragon-level threats are perceived as entities capable of destroying cities, which his army could certainly do, but he didn't do any public displays of power to warrant a God-level threat, which is probably why he wasn't given that rank, even if he deserves it.

Furthermore, during his battle with Saitama, he mentions that he has an attack, the Planet Destroying Roar Cannon, which could destroy the planet, according to him.

If Boros wasn't bluffing, and the story doesn't give any reason to claim he does, then that means that he had all the requirements to be a God-level threat, but the people in charge of making of those ranks didn't witness his power.

Boros and the nature of the antagonists in the series

Boros fighting Saitama in the anime (Image via Madhouse).

The antagonists in One Punch Man are perhaps one of the most dynamic elements in the series because they have the challenge of going against a protagonist who can defeat everyone with just one punch.

It is a fun and entertaining twist of the classic hero-villain dynamic and also leads to a lot of funny situations, which even the Boros and Saitama battle showed.

Furthermore, some of the villains can have a lot of range, with the likes of Boros, the Deep Sea King, and Garou being very different among them. That gives a lot of variety to the series and makes the battles all the more entertaining to see or read for the audience.

Final thoughts

The reason why Boros wasn't considered a God-level threat in the One Punch Man series was mostly due to the fact that the Hero Association never saw the full extent of his power. Only Saitama got to see him at his strongest and that could validate the alien conqueror having that rank.

