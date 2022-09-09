One Punch Man: Why is Saitama so calm about most things?

Owing to the perfect combination of top-tier action mixed with comedy, One Punch Man has become one of the most captivating animanga series, where the protagonist, Saitama, often contributes to a majority of hilarious interactions and situations.

This is primarily due to his limitless strength and nonchalant attitude towards anything in life. Every fan knows how lifeless Saitama is because there isn’t anything that excites him anymore. Fans have been wondering why the Caped Baldy is never motivated and hardly shows any emotion.

The world of One Punch Man is filled with monsters that threaten the existence of human beings. In a world like this, one would usually be worried. However, that is not the case with Saitama. Let’s examine why this is the case and understand more about Saitama’s attitude.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man: Examining specific events to understand Saitama's outlook on life

If we look at the first episode of One Punch Man, there is a vast difference in his behavior compared to when he became a hero.

Before becoming a hero, not only did Saitama have a head full of hair, but he also displayed a range of emotions. This was observed during the fight against Crablante when he saved the ball-chinned kid from this monster. He was motivated, excited, and passionate about the idea of becoming a hero. These feelings were the driving force during his grueling training period.

However, things changed when he became a hero. At that point, Saitama had gained unparalleled strength and could defeat villains with just one punch. Any combatant or hero would want to find ways to improve their skills. The only way a person improves in a particular field is by constantly facing situations that challenge them and push them beyond their limits.

After the Caped Baldy’s training period, there wasn’t a single monster that challenged Saitama’s limits. The only character that managed to draw out Saitama’s strength to a considerable degree was Garou.

In the Monsters Association arc of One Punch Man, God intervened and granted Garou powers that no other monster possessed. Saitama was forced to use multiple Serious Series moves, which didn’t work on Garou. However, after persisting, the former Hero Hunter realized that there was nothing he could do to beat Saitama because of two critical points - the latter’s limitless potential and constant growth.

When a character reaches such levels of strength, there isn’t anything that would challenge or worry them. These circumstances are significant factors that account for Saitama’s calm demeanor. The protagonist of One Punch Man has reached a point where nothing concerns him.

